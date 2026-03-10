Cowboys' Potential 2026 NFL Draft Gem Comes at Surprising Position

The Dallas Cowboys have set out to improve the team's putrid defense during the NFL offseason and have attacked some key areas of need in the early stages of the legal tampering period. However, the team still has some time to add players through free agency, trade, or the NFL draft.

But what direction will the team look to go?

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently identified a potential draft gem for every team in the league, with a puzzling twist considering the team's focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

When it came to the Cowboys, Ballentine named Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Micahel Gyllenborg, which comes as a surprise. Dallas has raved about the young talent at the position, and has many more significant needs.

Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg scores a touchdown in double overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

"There are positions where pure athleticism isn't a great indicator of future success. Tight end is not one of them. The position tends to be closely tied to pure athleticism, along with positions like running back, cornerback, and edge rusher," Ballentine wrote. "That's good news for John Michael Gyllenborg, a Group of Five prospect whose college production doesn't match up with his testing numbers.

"The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson to handle all in-line tight end duties. What they don't have is a dynamic athlete on the depth chart who can be the "move" tight end in 12 personnel. That's exactly what Gyllenborg could be."

Last season, the 6-foot-5 Gyllenborg hauled in 24 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown. His lack of production could cause a draft day slide. However, the Cowboys don't seem like a natural fit.

Along with having Ferguson atop the depth chart, the Cowboys have are actually loaded at the position with promising and versatile talents like Brevyn Spann-Ford and 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.