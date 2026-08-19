ESPN Analyst Rips Cowboys & Saints, Calls Players 'Idiots' For Fighting at Joint Practice

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints' joint practice on Tuesday devolved into the NFL version of "Fight Club."

Over the course of the session, Saints and Cowboys players were regularly getting into fights, and there were punches thrown in the process. There was no doubt that things got way out of control.

ESPN's Louis Riddick weighed in on the Cowboys-Saints fight fest and ripped into the players on both sides.

“Players need to take accountability and some responsibility for acting like idiots," Riddick stated. "That’s not what you’re out there for. Like, look at this. You’re squaring off like it’s UFC. Like, what the hell are you doing?"

Riddick would have even been valid in making a comparison to the WWE. After all, Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, actually suplexed Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson.

Riddick went on to say that he would have cut any players who were involved in the fights and are not set to be "meaningful contributors" to the teams right then and there.

When it comes to the idea that being in the dog days of training camp is a cause behind all of the fights, Riddick isn't buying it.

"You barely practice. You guys practice once a day. You wear pads once a day. They cut down the offseason. They’ve made it so much easier. You’re making boatloads of money," he said.

The impact on Cowboys' preparation

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's no doubt entertaining to see two teams getting into as many brawls as the Cowboys and Saints did, it also ruined practice because not a ton of work was done, something head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed out after practice was over.

“Nobody wants this,” Schottenheimer said, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “We want to get the work in."

"Our football team needs this work, and overall, I was disappointed in the work today because I didn’t think we got enough good work," Schotty added.

If there was a silver lining from the practice, it's that the Cowboys showed they don't "take s***" from anyone, as Schottenheimer noted.

Joint practice reps are some of the most meaningful for teams in the offseason and can often replace preseason game reps, which is likely the case for the Cowboys, who are not expected to play their ones during the exhibition slate.

With that joint practice in the books, the Cowboys have none left for the remainder of the offseason.

Dallas will take part in its next preseason game on Saturday versus the Arizona Cardinals, and the team will close out the preseason with a game versus its sparring partner, the Saints, on Aug. 28.

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