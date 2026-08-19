Son of Pro Wrestling Legend Suplexes Cowboys Player During Joint Practice

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed a friendly face to their practice facility in Oxnard on Tuesday as they held a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, who are coached by Kellen Moore.

Moore played quarterback for the Cowboys from 2015 through 2017 before becoming their quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was then the offensive coordinator for three seasons and was a finalist for their head coaching job before Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer.

While Moore might have been happy to see some of the familiar faces, the players didn't share that excitement. Instead, tensions were high as multiple fights broke out during the practice. Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis discussed these in full, but there was one interesting fact that made the rounds on social media after practice ended.

Cowboys-Saints practice turned into WWE match

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One fight turned into a WWE-style brawl, which was understandable considering Brock Rechsteiner was involved. For those who are unaware, Rechsteiner is the son of pro wrestling legend Scott "Big Poppa Pump" Steiner. The New Orleans wideout channelled his father during the brawl, suplexing Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson.

BAH GAWD THAT'S BROCK RECHSTEINER'S MUSIC!#Saints and #Cowboys in another huge fight.



Wait for the slam at 0:17: pic.twitter.com/hDt71jfnbC — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 18, 2026

Brock Rechsteiner comes from WWE royalty

Scott Steiner greets fans during Jerry The King Lawler's 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Ballpark at Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rechsteiner has more than one famous relative who was a pro wrestler, as his father was an 11-time tag team champion with his brother, Rick Steiner. The Steiner Brothers were famous for their amateur background and for their incredible power and love of the suplex.

They dominated during their days in the WCW and WWE, and their name is still relevant today. That's not just due to their own success, but also to the success that has been enjoyed by Rechsteiner's cousin, Bron Breakker, whose real name is Bronson Rechsteiner.

Breakker was also a football player who was a star at Kennesaw State and was with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 offseason. After being released by Baltimore, Breakker turned to wrestling and is a current WWE Tag Team Champion with Austin Theory and works closely with Logan Paul in the faction, The Vision. Breakker is also a former Intercontinental Champion and widely seen as the future of the business.

As for Brock Rechsteiner, who is suspended for the first six games for a PED violation, there's a chance we could see him perform more suplexes, especially if his NFL career doesn't take off.

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