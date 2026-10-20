Ex-Cowboys QB Questions Effort on Offense in Latest Indictment of Brian Schottenheimer

While the putrid showing from the Dallas Cowboys' defense hasn't been much of a surprise given the issues the unit has had in recent years, the struggles on offense have been.

Over their last two games, the Cowboys have scored 29 points combined, and they have scored 20 points or less in three of six contests this season. No surprise, Dallas has lost each game.

Even when the Cowboys have put a lot of points on the board, the offense has had to work very hard to get them and consistency remains an issue.

Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci weighed in on the situation after the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers and, based on what he's seeing on tape, he thinks there are a few causes for the offensive woes, with effort being one of them.

"You can’t turn on the Cowboys tape from last night and tell me guys on that offense are giving 100%," DiNucci said. "Lazy, no attention to details, no creativity with play calls."

The part about a lack of creativity with the play-calling has been a common complaint from Cowboys fans and analysts alike. There is no doubt head coach Brian Schottenheimer's play-calling is preventing this unit from hitting its ceiling.

But we also believe the Cowboys have enough talent to overcome that, or at least to put up better showings than we've seen the last few weeks.

As DiNucci went on to note, a lack of effort is a culture issue, which is yet another indictment on Schottenheimer.

The blitz pickup issue

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas van Ness (90) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another major issue for the offense has been the Cowboys' inability to account for the blitz. Part of that is, again, because of Schottenheimer's play-calling, but DiNucci also believes there's a communication problem.

"If I had to guess communication issues - when guys aren’t on the same page that’s normally what it is," he said of the blitz pickup. "Pass pro all 5 linemen and RB/TE HAVE to be on same page."

Dak Prescott has traditionally been good against the blitz, but that has not been the case this season overall.

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon noted that Prescott is averaging a woeful 4.83 adjusted yards per attempt this season, which is Prescott's lowest mark of his career, and he has a success percentage of 41.7.

To compare, Prescott has totaled 10 adjusted yards per attempt or more in each of the last five seasons, with a career-high 12.44 in 2021. The next lowest mark in Prescott's career against the blitz came back in 2020, when he totaled 5.36 in five games.

The Cowboys' offensive line has seen a precipitous fall in pass-rush win rate as compared to last season.

Dallas ranks 29th (43%) in that area in 2026 after ranking ninth (40%) in 2025, according to ESPN.

What's very clear is execution and play-calling are sorely lacking on offense for the Cowboys, and Dallas can't hope to dig out of this hole it's in if the effort isn't there, also.

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