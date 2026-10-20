Brian Schottenheimer Explains Why Dallas Cowboys' Offense Lacks Creativity

Six weeks into the 2026-27 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys still have not figured things out. In fact, it has gotten worse.

We knew that there would be growing pains for the Cowboys after an offseason full of rebuilding the roster and revamping the defense, while bringing in a new coaching staff, but then everything went completely off the rails.

Injuries started to pile up, and there was no cohesiveness, so we were back to watching a completely disjointed defense trying to figure out a game plan. Unfortunately, the defense isn't the only problem. Dallas' offense has also regressed, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer seems completely over his head.

The Cowboys' offense has become predictable and stagnant. The team can't figure out how to get anything going against the blitz because it is one-note. Schottenheimer was recently asked why the Cowboys' offense has fallen off over the past few weeks, and he turned the blame back to the defense.

DAL's motion/motion at the snap rates the last two seasons.



Why the change? https://t.co/wNCJLWEkL6 pic.twitter.com/ad3rawYAbW — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 19, 2026

Dallas' motion rate has completely fallen off, which is part of why George Pickens' stat line has taken a dip, but Schottenheimer explained that's because the offense is always playing from behind.

Once again, it's a lack of accountability, which is an increasing issue when evaluating Schottenheimer as a head coach.

Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Failures Lead To Lack of Offensive Creativity

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You're trying to go fast. You're trying to keep the defense on their heels. You're trying to extend the game for as long as you can and get as many ops as possible, because you don't know what's going to happen," Schottenheimer said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "So that's the No. 1 thing. When you shift in motion, obviously the play clock and the game clock go down, and so that limits your ops.

"That's a big reason why, when you see teams go no-huddle, usually receivers don't change sides. Usually you're moving one guy, maybe the back, and one guy, and you're trying to do that to stay ahead of the clock."

Schottenheimer does have a point. When you're playing from behind, it dictates how you have to play in order to stay in the mix. Playing catch-up is not where anyone wants to be, and unfortunately, Dallas' defense is doing the team no favors.

Ultimately, the entire team needs to step up, because no one has been getting the job done. And if the coaching staff doesn't figure things out quickly, there could be some major changes at the end of the month ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For Schottenheimer, whose seat is getting increasingly hotter, that could be some bad news.

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