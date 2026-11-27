For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have been at home, but they've managed to secure just one win, and that came over the 1-9 Tennessee Titans, who still managed to hang 30 points on the team's putrid defense.

While the Cowboys have suffered their fair share of embarrassing losses throughout the Brian Schottenheimer era, nothing was as bad as what we saw on Thanksgiving Day. It was a historic collapse, with the Cowboys blowing a 31-10 lead and a 99.4 percent chance of winning.

There was a series of errors throughout the final 20 minutes of the game, but Schottenheimer's decision to line up in shotgun to go for it on fourth-and-one with 55 seconds left is a fireable offense.

EAGLES SACK DAK ON 4TH DOWN



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HUyLQrz2c5 — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Dak Prescott gave up a sack, and Joe Milton went on to get the Eagles in position to line up for a 59-yard game-winning field goal. It was a catastrophic error. In that scenario, if you're going to go for it, line up under center and bully your way to that one yard. Dallas didn't, and the lack of situational awareness should cost Schottenheimer his job.

It doesn't help that after the game Milton threw shade at the Cowboys' culture under Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer built his coaching career on being a good play-caller, but when it was all on the line, he crumbled. And no one can figure out what was going through his mind.

Brian Schottenheimer Deserves To Be Fired

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-and-1 play-call was inexcusable.

ESPN Radio's Evan Cohen was equally as dumbfounded as the rest of Cowboys Nation and those watching at home, because, for a man with a history of being a play-caller, to go in shotgun in that situation, it means you've completely lost your touch.

"Just an absolutely horrific play call. Horrific play call. I mean, I despise the shotgun in general at this point. I despise it on short-yardage situations. I extra despise it on a fourth-and-one. But if you think about it, let's just say situationally, Brian Schottenheimer screwed it up. Punt, field goal, whatever situational football. We could sit here today and say, you know, guy's in his second year. He's still kind of getting his feet wet. He's been a play caller. His specialty is calling plays," Cohen said.

"That is an awful play call. That was not a Dan Quinn decision-making thing. That was a play-call thing. That was, I need to get to Joe, so let me go backwards. No, no, Joe's over there. I've got to go over there to get to Joe. You're laughing at me, Kmart. It's ridiculous. You would laugh at me in general. I know that. But in general, why go backwards?"

“Just an absolutely horrific play call.” @EvCoRadio reacts to the Cowboys' 4th and 1 decision in their loss to the Eagles 👀 pic.twitter.com/3qqyLIQLGI — First Take (@FirstTake) November 27, 2026

Sure, you can't put the loss solely on one play, especially after the Cowboys had a punt get blocked, missed an easy field goal, and made several other unforced errors, but Schottenheimer's mistakes are too much to overlook.

When you consistently make questionable calls and your team looks unprepared, it falls on the head coach. Dallas already stripped defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties, and it has made no difference.

Now, after Schottenheimer's unforgivable blunder, it's time for him to give up the reins, and the team should find a competent, experienced coach in the offseason to completely reshape the future of this team.

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