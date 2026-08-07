Ex-Dallas Cowboys OL Returns To College Football After Minicamp Thanks To Lawsuit

The Dallas Cowboys took a flier on undrafted offensive lineman Cole Hutson, who played his college football for the Texas Longhorns. After the NFL Draft, Hutson was invited to minicamp but did not land a contract. He also participated with the Cleveland Browns for a brief stint.

Now, just months later, he has already found a new (or familiar) home.

In a surprise move that left a lot of NFL and college football fans scratching their heads, Hutson is returning to play for the Longhorns.

ESPN shared the stunning news this week, which stemmed from a lawsuit he filed against the NCAA back in July. After a judge's ruling, he was granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be returning to Austin after having the opportunity to work opposite players like All-Pro Quinnen Williams and Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.

Cole Hutson's Puzzling Ruling

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks | USA TODAY Sports

The ruling came down from U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, who granted select players an additional year of eligibility. Hutson's lawsuit against the NCAA stemmed from the NCAA's plan to give only five years of eligibility.

"Offensive lineman Cole Hutson, following minicamp participation with the Browns and Cowboys, has returned to Texas after regaining a fifth year of eligibility," ESPN wrote on X.

"In July, Hutson filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Travis County, Texas, seeking an additional year of eligibility. Last week, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted players like Hutson the right to play another year of college sports."

Now, Hutson has another year to play with Arch Manning, before giving the NFL another shot.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cole Hutson and quarterback Maverick McIvor jog off the field after practice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately after the news, fans couldn't believe what they were reading, and immediately sounded off on the decision to allow players to go back to college after getting an opportunity with a professional team.

"Someone just lost a job and opportunity because a pro ready player is coming back. This might be the final nail in the coffin for college sports. NCAA merely makes suggestions," one fan wrote.

During his time at Texas, Hutson played every position along the offensive line, so he brings back valuable experience to the Longhorns, even if he will not be in the starting lineup. For better or for worse, Hutson also stands out as an example of why you should always take an opportunity when it's presented to you, especially if you have a backup plan.

Now, the only question left that we all want to know: Would he have made more playing for the Cowboys or is returning to Texas a pay raise?

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