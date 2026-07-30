Dallas Cowboys Starting Defense at First Training Camp Practice Oozes Versatility

The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon, with the first practice at River Ridge Playing Fields. With one practice under their belt, we got a first glimpse at how the new and improved defense will look under Christian Parker.

When Parker was hired to revamp the defense and bring a more modern, innovative approach, there was plenty of excitement. Parker preached the value of versatility, and that was on full display during Day 1.

Parker's defense is a multi-front, hybrid 3-4, but when the team stepped onto the field for the first defense rep of team drills, it was a nickel base package for Dallas. That gives the Cowboys the flexibility to utilize the strengths of newcomers like Caleb Downs and Jalen Thompson.

A full look at the Cowboys' first-team defense during Day 1 of training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Initial First-Team Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: Quinnen Williams

DL: Kenny Clark

OLB: Rashan Gary

ILB: DeMarvion Overshown

ILB: Dee Winters

OLB: Donovan Ezeiruaku

CB: DaRon Bland

CB: Cobie Durant

NB: Caleb Downs

S: Malik Hooker

S: Jalen Thompson

While Parker's defensive scheme is a hybrid 3-4, a majority of the time opposing offenses will have you lining up with nickel as your base package. That is why the Cowboys' drafting Caleb Downs was such a home run in the 2026 draft, because he will be able to line up all over the formation.

During the first day of practice, Downs lined up outside, deep behind the line of scrimmage, and even spent some time lining up in the box. There's no denying Parker is going to utilize Downs' versatility, which is exactly why he will have an opportunity to make a run at Defensive Rookie of the Year. Downs will get a high percentage of the defensive snaps, so there will be plenty of opportunities to make plays.

That was just an early look at Parker's defense and a small sample size, so we'll have to wait and how things continue to develop throughout the next few weeks in Oxnard and the preseason.

But, so far, it's easy to see why there is a lot of hype surrounding Parker and the revamped defense. Because, on paper, the unit is already vastly improved from what the Cowboys rolled out for Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —