Former Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Released From Seahawks Practice Squad

Trevon Diggs was once known as a premier cornerback in the NFL. A second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 out of Alabama, Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions during his second season in the league.

He continued to develop as an overall cornerback, and was rewarded with a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023. Unfortunately, he was never able to live up to that contract and was released last season.

Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, but was released in January. This season, he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in August and was elevated to the active roster for three games, but played in just 21 total snaps. On Friday, he was released, making it the third time since December 2025.

Trevon Diggs has not been the same since 2023 knee injury

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs played just two games after signing his extension with Dallas before suffering a torn ACL in practice. He was able to return to the field in 2024, but played just 11 games with continued knee problems.

There were concerns from the front office on how Diggs rehabbed, as the former Pro Bowler elected to work away from the team. That led to the Cowboys slashing $500,000 from his salary due to a clause in his contract.

Diggs played in just eight games that season with the Cowboys, and was released following a Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who had family in the area, asked to stay in D.C. after the game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer declined, saying he needed to travel back with the team. Diggs stayed behind anyway, and was let go.

Mike Evans embarrassed Trevon Diggs during his short tenure with Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans celebrates after catching a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs might not have been in Seattle long, but he made a lasting impression, albeit not for the right reasons.

While playing against the San Francisco 49ers, Diggs decided to trash talke Mike Evans, who had a hilarious response. Evans, who had 113 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions looked back at Diggs and then turned him around to read the name on his jersey.

Mike Evans and Trevon Diggs talking after the play 👀



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/6pI64V6qBW — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2026

It's tough to see Diggs getting too many opportunities now that he's been unable to find a role with two franchises after being let go by the Cowboys.

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