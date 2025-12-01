Trevon Diggs reflects on injury recovery amid pending Cowboys return

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Sunday afternoon as the team begins to ramp up its preparations for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season.

When the team returned to practice, it received some great news in the secondary. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs took the field and opened his 21-day window as he returns from IR.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve on October 25, just one day before the Cowboys faced the Denver Broncos in Week 8, due to a concussion suffered in a mystery accident at his home and knee soreness.

There is no official date for Diggs' return to game action, but he is hoping to be active against Detroit.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Amid his pending return to the field, Diggs spoke to the media and opened up about his injury recovery. Diggs says he feels "100 percent better" than when he initially was placed on injured reserve.

"I feel way better now, because you don't know how you're going to feel when you get out there, you know?" Diggs said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I went out there, I was feeling good the first couple of weeks, and then it started to weigh on me a little bit. I started getting some swelling in my knee.

"Now, I don't have any swelling in my knee, I feel good, I feel like I'm running good, I feel like my hamstring's strong, everything is good and strong. I feel ready."

Diggs also said the decision on whether he will play on Thursday night comes down to the team. When asked if he would suit up, the star defensive back simply said, "Yeah, if they let me."

Diggs' pending return

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception. Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Hopefully, now that he has been given time to recover from the concussion and his knee soreness, Diggs will be able to return to his top form. When Diggs is at his best, he is a shutdown corner, but in recent years, since he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL with 11 interceptions, he has been unable to stay healthy.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Let's hope that once Diggs returns, it begins a lengthy stretch of healthy games.

