Trevon Diggs Ready To Prove Cowboys, Doubters Wrong After Seahawks Signing

After months of searching, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has found a new home. It was announced this week that Diggs is signing with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who Dallas steamrolled in the opening game of the team's 2026 NFL preseason campaign.

Diggs joins a loaded roster and is hoping to contribute, but he also comes to Seattle with a major chip on his shoulder.

The 28-year-old Diggs believes that he is still one of the best players in the league, and he is hoping to remind everyone who gave up on him, like the Cowboys, that he has plenty left in the tank.

Diggs addressed the chip on his shoulder when speaking to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune after inking his one-year deal with the Seahawks. Luckily for Diggs, he has a level of familiarity with the Seattle coaching staff, which could have played a role in his decision to sign with the team.

Trevon Diggs Still Brings The Confidence

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs has never lacked confidence, which allowed him to become one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league, and while he has faced several setbacks in his career, that confidence has not gone away.

“It looks amazing,” Diggs said of the Seattle defense. “You know, they get to the quarterback. They create turnovers. They do all the right things. So, you know, I’m excited to hopefully be a part of it.

“I’m looking to show I’m still the best. I’m looking to show that I just want to win. Talking to those guys, they said it was a great fit. Just everything that they have going here, I would love to be a part of it."

In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Noah Igbinoghene, along with Aden Durde, Seattle's defensive coordinator, who coached Dallas' defensive line during Diggs' tenure. It will be interesting to see if that familiarity allows Diggs to revive his career and get back to playing at a high level. Regardless of how things turn out, it's a low-risk move for the Seahawks that adds depth with some major upside.

And, if Cowboys fans are wondering how the move came together, we could get a bahind-the-scenes look coming soon on the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks.

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