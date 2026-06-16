Dallas Cowboys fans aren't used to an offseason without drama, so when star wide receiver George Pickens pulled up to The Star for the start of mandatory minicamp, it was a major sigh of relief.

Pickens was expected to show up, but there was still some doubt after he gave a non-committal answer last weekend. Now, the question is just how much he will be involved in minicamp after missing out on organized team activities.

On Tuesday, when minicamp opened up, we got our answer.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that Pickens will have a slow ramp-up period during minicamp, and obtained the role of "Coach Pickens" on his first day back.

'Coach' George Pickens

chat we back pic.twitter.com/9IBOrsmbcW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 16, 2026

Because Pickens missed the start of the offseason program with the team after being hit with the franchise tag, the team wants to bring him along slowly to avoid any setbacks. Pickens inked his franchise tender following the draft, guaranteeing him $27.3 million for the upcoming season.

While Pickens will participate in individual drills during minicamp, he will not be involved in any team drills.

In fact, Schottenheimer revealed that Pickens will not participate in any team drills until the team kicks off training camp in Oxnard later this month. Training camp is tentatively scheduled to begin in late July.

George Pickens will do individual drills but will be held out of team drills until training camp, per Brian Schottenheimer pic.twitter.com/w0Ge86BSv0 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 16, 2026

Schottenheimer also discussed the player reaction to having Pickens back in the building, saying that they were "just happy" after "not seeing a brother for a couple of months."

Last season, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9), earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Because of the impact Pickens made in his first year with the team, there was speculation about whether he would receive a blockbuster contract in the offseason. Dallas opted for the franchise tag, and will allow him to follow up his breakout year on a "prove-it deal."

If Pickens can put together another impressive campaign, it's going to be interesting to see what contract drama pops up and whether the team decides to finally give him the contract he earned, slap him with another franchise tag, or allow him to walk at the end of the year via free agency or a trade.

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