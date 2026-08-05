George Pickens Shares Honest Thoughts on Contract Expectations After Zay Flowers Deal

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was not afraid to say how he views his value in the wake of the Baltimore Ravens signing Zay Flowers to a contract extension on Tuesday.

According to reports, Flowers received a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $108 million guaranteed from the Ravens, which works out to $35 million annually. Each of those totals rank inside the top five among wideouts.

Of course, every significant wide receiver extension signed from now until next offseason will be notable for Pickens, who will be looking to cash in on his own big deal in 2027.

Pickens sat down with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday afternoon and was asked about Flowers' extension and how he views his own value after that deal.

Pickens made it clear that he believes his next contract should at least be in that range, but he certainly is not ruling out getting more than the Ravens wideout.

"Honestly, I feel like that's nice," Pickens said of the deal. "I feel like, me personally, I kind of let the world speak for me but, me personally, I'm definitely in that range or above."

This isn't the first time Pickens has touched on his projected value in a new contract. He also talked about his expectations with CBS Sports after an earlier practice in training camp.

“Definitely something that the other guys are getting, you know what I mean, cause that’s all I can really look forward to. I can’t really ask for nothing too crazy, but just what I see. So definitely somewhere where the other guys are getting," Pickens said.

Is Pickens' contract expectation realistic?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we based Pickens' value off just what he did last season, when he racked up over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, he would no doubt match or surpass Flowers' contract.

But, as we know, it isn't that simple for Pickens, who didn't get his big deal in 2026 because of concerns about his past behavior during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We saw glimpses of that last season, when Pickens was accused of not giving max effort on a few occasions, was late for meetings, and got himself benched for a series after missing the team bus before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, Pickens has got to put together another strong year of production while also being on his best behavior if he really wants to cash in. If he can check both of those boxes, Pickens could net himself a deal worth upwards of $40 million per year.

That said, we're extremely skeptical that deal will ever come from the Cowboys given the fact they are already heavily invested in CeeDee Lamb.

If all goes well for Pickens in 2026 and he indeed commands the kind of deal he believes he's worth, the most likely scenario is the Cowboys tag the veteran and trade him to the highest bidder.