The Dallas Cowboys lost their season finale to the New York Giants, in a lopsided contest.

Dallas came into this one looking flat and never found a good rhythm. They were especially rusty in the second half, allowing the Giants to run away with a multi-score victory.

It was honestly a fitting way for the frustrating season to end, and even included a player being ejected for losing his cool. With the dust having settled, let's look back at Week 18 with these four rapid reactions.

Jaydon Blue could be factor

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes and breaks a tackle from New York Giants safety Raheem Layne. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue had appeared in just four games all season. While he was being held out, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he needed to show more consistency to get his opportunity. This weekend, he got that chance, although it had more to do with Javonte Williams and Malik Davis being out.

For Blue, however, the reason he was on the field didn't matter. Making the most of the chance did, and he was able to capitalize.

Blue went into the game with 65 yards on the season and topped that in the first two quarters alone. The rookie had 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in the first half and ran in his first career touchdown.

Blue finished with 64 yards on 16 attempts while Mafah had 18 yards on five carries. As a whole, the Cowboys had 143 yards on 30 rushing attempts.

Klayton Adams was the best hire this offseason for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys RB Phil Mafah celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Schottenheimer has been given praise for the culture he's building as head coach. That move seems to be working, but it's clear that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus isn't the answer.

One hire, however, that doesn't get near enough praise is offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. The former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach is known for his prowess in the run game and that's been evident during his first year in Dallas.

Javonte Williams had the best season of his career while working with Adams, as did Malik Davis. On Sunday, both Williams and Davis were out due to injury, and Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah picked up where they left off. Each player ran well and scored the first touchdown of their respective careers.

Jadeveon Clowney should be their top FA priority

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart comes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dallas has to figure things out with George Pickens and Javonte Williams, who are both free agents. As important as they've been, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is the one they have to get under contract first.

Clowney was signed after the Week 2 win over the Giants, and has been a steal. He went into this game tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks, and added three more. It was easily the best game of his tenure with Dallas, and he's eager to return.

The Cowboys need to figure out a fair contract that allows him to return as the veteran leader of the defensive end group.

This loss wasn't bad for Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin runs after making a catch as New York Giants CB Art Green dives to tackle. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No one wants to hear it, but this wasn't a bad loss for the Cowboys. While it would have been nice to end the season on a high note, losing actually helps them in the offseason.

Not only does it move them up the draft order, but the Giants also drop down and get a lesser pick. It stings, but when the draft rolls around, it will feel much better.

