How Malachi Lawrence Impressed Brian Schottenheimer at Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp

With so much attention on Caleb Downs, fellow Dallas Cowboys 2026 first-round draft pick Malachi Lawrence has been flying under the radar this offseason.

That's something Lawrence has absolutely no issue with, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

"He said that’s a comfortable place for him, dating to college, or even during the draft process, as he rose in public opinion to eventually becoming a first-round pick," Hoyt reported.

“It really doesn’t phase me,” Lawrence said.

Schottenheimer impressed with Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Lawrence has been pretty low key this offseason, he has no doubt caught the attention of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who noted that the rookie has been particularly impressive when dropping into coverage, something he didn't do a lot of at UCF.

“I’ve been most pleasantly surprised by the instincts when he drops in coverage,” Schottenheimer said of Lawrence. “They didn’t drop him much at UCF, for the right reasons."

Despite not having much experience doing so, Lawrence actually has the ideal level of athleticism to be effective in coverage. The UCF product scored a near-perfect Relative Athletic Score, with Lawrence notching a 9.95 out of 10.

Schotty has been encouraged by Lawrence's work overall during his first offseason in the NFL and is a believer in the rookie, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

"But I like the way he’s tackled this offseason. I think he’s another guy that the talent is real. I don’t remember him making a lot of mistakes, and that’s a good thing," Schottenheimer added.

A point of emphasis for Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the things the Cowboys have tried to clean up with Lawrence's game is his false-stepping.

The UCF product is no doubt explosive, but the false step negates that impressive quality and doesn't allow him to utilize his first-step quickness to his advantage.

Lawrence remains dead-set on continuing to work on that aspect of his game.

"With the false stepping, I’ve seen great work, just hitting it every day and making it one of my key focuses so I can use my explosiveness to my advantage when getting off the ball,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

First-round picks are expected to make an immediate impact, but don't be surprised if we don't hear a lot from Lawrence out of the gate in 2026.

That's because the Cowboys have a crowded situation at edge rusher. Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku are expected to start, and Sam Williams looms as a solid veteran backup who could be first off the bench at the position.

Because of that situation, Lawrence may not be anything more than the No. 4 edge rusher when the season starts. That said, it's not like Lawrence is completely blocked from earning a big role.

We know the question marks surrounding Ezeiruaku, who remains unproven, and Williams and Gary, both of whom had disappointing showings last season, so it's not impossible for Lawrence to jump one or more of them on the depth chart.

One way or the other, if Lawrence proves to be an asset, the Cowboys are going to find a way to get him involved.