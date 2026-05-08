Most Concerning Question Mark Cowboys Face With Rookie Malachi Lawrence

We are in the honeymoon period after the NFL Draft where every rookie has a clean slate and promise. Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Malachi Lawrence is obviously in that group.

The Cowboys entered the offseason with a huge need at edge rusher. Lawrence was one of multiple moves Dallas made to address the position and the hope is that he can make an immediate impact for the win-now Cowboys.

But there are no doubt going to be hurdles in Year 1 for any rookie, so the road isn't going to be smooth for Lawrence. Here's a look at one question we have for the UCF product as he transitions to the NFL.

Can Lawrence adjust to different role?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lawrence was a traditional defensive end in college, as he played with his hand in the dirt rather than as the stand-up outside linebacker he'll be in Christian Parker's unit.

It's not a massive change, but it still requires Lawrence to learn new techniques, and to refine others.

"It's been fun getting to learn a new playbook, new defense, new scheme kind of. I'm transitioning to more of an outside linebacker position than defensive end than I was at UCF in the 4-2-5," Lawrence explained. "Learning the techniques, really."

This adds another layer onto Lawrence's development in the NFL, but the good news is he has one of the best in the business to help him.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We're talking about pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who has worked with countless big names over the years and has a proven track record of success.

The Cowboys hired Jordan during the offseason in one of their many moves to try and improve the pass-rush. Lawrence is already reaping the benefits.

"He's very technical," he said of Jordan, before noting how the Cowboys coach is working on getting rid of his false step.

"When it comes to my steps, he doesn't want me false stepping, so we worked on that today. I had a bag under my foot, so just working on false step, working on get-off," Lawrence said.

When it comes to technique, dropping the false step is a big thing for Lawrence. It makes him a tick slower, and while he could get away with that in college, that won't be the case in the NFL.

When it comes to what Lawrence will contribute early on in his career, expectations should be tempered, and that's really the case with all rookies.

The good news is, he's got the right coaching and physical tools to reach his ceiling sooner rather than later.

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