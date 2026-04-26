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Projecting Dallas Cowboys' Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster After 2026 Draft

A way-too-early look at how the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster will look following the 2026 NFL draft.
Randy Gurzi|
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

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With the 2026 NFL draft behind us, we have a much better look at the Dallas Cowboys roster for the upcoming season.

During the draft, they added talent at positions of need, starting with their first two picks in Round 1. Caleb Downs shores up their safety position, and gives them an elite communicator on the back end. They also selected UCF's Malachi Lawrence to give them a pass-rusher to develop opposite Rashan Gary.

Dallas even added Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives them a starting inside linebacker. With all the dust settled, here's a look at their predicted depth chart and 53-man roster.

Quarterback (3):

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • Dak Prescott
  • Sam Howell
  • Joe Milton III

Running Back (4):

  • Javonte Williams
  • Jaydon Blue
  • Malik Davis
  • Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver (5):

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Ryan Flournoy
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Anthony Smith

Tight End (3):

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford
  • Michael Trigg

Offensive Line (10):

  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • Drew Shelton
  • Nate Thomas
  • T.J. Bass
  • Matt Hennessy
  • Ajani Cornelius

Offensive Summary

East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Anthony Smith makes a touchdown catch against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Anthony Smith makes a touchdown catch against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

At quarterback, the Cowboys suddenly have a QB2 battle, and Sam Howell could wind up ahead of Joe Milton, but all three make it in this prediction. As for surprises, tight end Luke Schoonmaker is on chopping block thanks to the upside Michael Trigg provides.

At wide receiver, Anthony Smith edges out Jonathan Mingo due to his field-stretching ability. Traeshon Holden is another name to watch, but he's a practice squad candidate here.

Another surprising cut is Phil Mafah. One of the stars of training camp in 2025 will have to battle Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue. Davis played too well last season to cut unless Mafah proves to be a far better option, which we still have to see.

Defensive Line (5):

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
  • Quinnen Williams
  • Kenny Clark
  • Jonathan Bullard
  • LT Overton
  • Otito Ogbonnia

EDGE (5)

  • Rahsan Gary
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Malachi Lawrence
  • Sam Williams
  • James Houston

Inside Linebacker (5):

  • Dee Winters
  • DeMarvion Overshown
  • Jaishawn Barham
  • Shemar James
  • Justin Barron

Cornerback (6):

  • DaRon Bland
  • Cobie Durant
  • Shavon Revel
  • Devin Moore
  • Reddy Steward
  • Caelen Carson

Safety (4):

  • Caleb Downs
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Malik Hooker
  • P.J. Locke

Specialists (3):

  • Brandon Aubrey
  • Bryan Anger
  • Trent Sieg

Defensive Summary

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This defense looks vastly different from what the Cowboys started the season with in 2025. Quinnen Williams is the new face of the front line and rookie Caleb Downs will be the leader of the secondary.

On the edge, there's one surprise cut with Marist Liufau's tenure ending in this prediction. Dallas wants to try him as a pass-rushing linebacker, which isn't a great sign for him since he's never played on the edge.

Dallas goes thin at safety thanks largely to concerns about Markquese Bell's status. If they do decide to go deeper here, Caelen Carson could be in trouble.

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Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

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