Projecting Dallas Cowboys' Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster After 2026 Draft
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With the 2026 NFL draft behind us, we have a much better look at the Dallas Cowboys roster for the upcoming season.
During the draft, they added talent at positions of need, starting with their first two picks in Round 1. Caleb Downs shores up their safety position, and gives them an elite communicator on the back end. They also selected UCF's Malachi Lawrence to give them a pass-rusher to develop opposite Rashan Gary.
Dallas even added Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives them a starting inside linebacker. With all the dust settled, here's a look at their predicted depth chart and 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton III
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Malik Davis
- Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (5):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Anthony Smith
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Michael Trigg
Offensive Line (10):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Matt Hennessy
- Ajani Cornelius
Offensive Summary
At quarterback, the Cowboys suddenly have a QB2 battle, and Sam Howell could wind up ahead of Joe Milton, but all three make it in this prediction. As for surprises, tight end Luke Schoonmaker is on chopping block thanks to the upside Michael Trigg provides.
At wide receiver, Anthony Smith edges out Jonathan Mingo due to his field-stretching ability. Traeshon Holden is another name to watch, but he's a practice squad candidate here.
Another surprising cut is Phil Mafah. One of the stars of training camp in 2025 will have to battle Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue. Davis played too well last season to cut unless Mafah proves to be a far better option, which we still have to see.
Defensive Line (5):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
- Otito Ogbonnia
EDGE (5)
- Rahsan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Malachi Lawrence
- Sam Williams
- James Houston
Inside Linebacker (5):
- Dee Winters
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Shemar James
- Justin Barron
Cornerback (6):
- DaRon Bland
- Cobie Durant
- Shavon Revel
- Devin Moore
- Reddy Steward
- Caelen Carson
Safety (4):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey
- Bryan Anger
- Trent Sieg
Defensive Summary
This defense looks vastly different from what the Cowboys started the season with in 2025. Quinnen Williams is the new face of the front line and rookie Caleb Downs will be the leader of the secondary.
On the edge, there's one surprise cut with Marist Liufau's tenure ending in this prediction. Dallas wants to try him as a pass-rushing linebacker, which isn't a great sign for him since he's never played on the edge.
Dallas goes thin at safety thanks largely to concerns about Markquese Bell's status. If they do decide to go deeper here, Caelen Carson could be in trouble.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.