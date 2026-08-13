Javonte Williams' Confidence in Cowboys Triggers Unhinged Response From Commanders CB

Javonte Williams might have inadvertently given the Dallas Cowboys' opponents some bulletin board material.

The star running back recently said the Cowboys were at the top of their division, a feeling that seems to be shared by many. We even dove into a prediction that they will take the NFC East crown by way of tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, opposing teams can be offended if they feel overlooked and that could very well be the case with Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson. The veteran cornerback, who signed with the Commanders this offseason, took exception to Williams’ words and fired back with a strong take of his own.

“We’ll see: Sometimes the loudest man, is always the weakest man. You see, I ain’t speak on all that. You see, we’re going to chop wood and carry water. We’re going to put the work in behind the scenes, man, continue getting better and we’re gonna shine when the lights are bright,” Robertson said via Josina Anderson.

A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Robertson spent four years with the Las Vegas Raiders before heading to the Detroit Lions the past two seasons. Williams, a second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021, signed with the Cowboys in 2025 following a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos.

He had a breakout campaign with Dallas, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. That led to Williams signing a three-year $24 million contract this offseason.

Cowboys and Commanders both have plenty to prove this year

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Cowboys and Commanders enter the 2026 campaign with plenty to prove. The Cowboys, in their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, went 7-9-1 and failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Washington had worse struggles, going 5-12. This was especially frustrating for them after they were 12-5 the prior year and made the NFC Championship Game in Dan Quinn’s first season as their head coach. Injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels contributed to their struggles and they hope a return to health will allow them to play with more efficiency.

That said, both teams need to prove they can hang with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have won the NFC East the past two seasons and were the team to knock Washington out of the playoffs during their recent run.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —