Cowboys' Javonte Williams Has New Confidence in Dallas' Super Bowl Potential

The Dallas Cowboys are offically beginning training camp, which means now is the perfect time for the team and its fans to be full of optimism. Any of the usually-disappointing feelings Cowboy fans are used to can wait until the 2026 season is well underway.

But until proven otherwise, there's tons of reasons to feel positive about what Dallas has in store this fall, and running back Javonte Williams is certainly a notable reason why.

Williams, who battled through injury issues during his time with the Denver Broncos, had a career-best year last season in Dallas. This earned him a three-year $24 million contract extension with the Cowboys that now has him in line to be the team's lead running back for the foreseeable future.

Already with newfound confidence in himself, Williams is now translating that over to the team's potential as a whole as training camp gets underway in Oxnard, CA.

Javonte Williams: Cowboys Have "All The Right Pieces" This Season

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Williams made it clear that his confidence is high in what the Cowboys can do during the 2026 season.

“I feel like we at the top in every category, with every team," Williams said. " ... We just got to be able to put everything together. We got all the right pieces."

Despite having a breakout year, Williams entered training camp last summer not necessarily seen as the team's no-doubt No. 1 running back. Many fans wanted to see that role go to rookie Jaydon Blue or even veteran Miles Sanders, but Williams proved quickly that he was the man for the job.

As a result, his words of confidence are much more powerful headed into his second season in Dallas.

NEW: #Cowboys RB Javonte Williams on how Dallas compare this season in the new-look NFC East:



“I feel like we at the top in every category, with every team...We just got to be able to put everything together. We got all the right pieces...."



Subscribe: https://t.co/JsJxZ4RNEX pic.twitter.com/uD7k5wbd13 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 28, 2026

But now, it's all about matching expectations. After posting career-high numbers in carries (252), rushing yards (1,201) and rushing touchdowns (11), Williams will be expected to once again reach those totals and then some.

Doing so will help keep Dallas' elite offensive ceiling high while taking less pressure off of Dak Prescott and the receiving corps to win games playing catch-up, something they had no choice but to do last year.

It remains to be seen if WIlliams will see action or not when the Cowboys begin their preseason slate on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks.

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