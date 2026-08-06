Two Unexpected Cowboys Could Change Everything in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the NFL's top offenses in 2025, finishing second with 6,663 yards and seventh with 471 points. There's an expectation that the offense will be just as good with all 11 starters returning.

Of course, the Cowboys are hoping that's not the case. Instead of being similar to 2025, they're aiming to be even better this season.

For that to happen, they will need to rely on the returning star players such as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and running back Javonte Williams. They will also need some of their role players to step up, and The Athletic's Jon Machota recently identified two unexpected players who could take the offense to new heights.

Ryan Flournoy

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machota acknowledged that the aerial attack will lean heavily on Lamb and Pickens, which is understandable given their talent. He added, however, that third-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy could be the X-factor that takes the passing game to another level.

"He has the trust of Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense. The focus will be on Lamb and Pickens. Flournoy might be the reason the offense gets to another level this season."

Flournoy stepped up when Lamb was injured early in the season, and performed well as WR2 opposite Pickens. He finished with 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions, and has been an early standout during camp this season. If he continues to improve, opposing defenses will have an incredibly hard time trying to slow down this aerial attack.

Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player Machota identified as a potential game-changer for Dallas is second-year running back Jaydon Blue. The fifth-round pick out of Texas spent much of his rookie season as a healthy scratch, failing to earn the trust of the coaching staff. He took accountability for a shortcoming during year one, and has entered this season with a renewed focus.

Blue has been one of the top standouts during camp and as Machota says, his speed and ability to make plays in the passing game would bring a whole new element to the Cowboys' offense.

"For the Cowboys’ offense to take another step forward from last season, Blue needs to be part of the offense. His speed, athleticism and pass-catching add another element to the group, and it’s been on display early. The screen game hasn’t been great for the Cowboys since early in Ezekiel Elliott’s career. Blue provides them with the type of back who could bring back some of that success."

Williams will again be the lead back and fellow second-year player Phil Mafah brings a punishing rushung style to the table. Blue, however, is lightning in a bottle and can be an exciting home run hitter if he puts it all together.

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