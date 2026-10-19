Jerry Jones' Brian Schottenheimer Gamble is to Blame For Cowboys' Failures

For the second straight week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys gave fans nothing to be happy or optimistic about. Dallas followed up its embarrassing Week 5 effort against Tampa Bay with an ugly loss on the road to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Now, the team has to do some serious soul searching.

And because this is the Dallas Cowboys, sports talk shows have been going wild with discourse about the franchise all day long. Rather than blaming the players for the poor performance, the criticism has been directed at the top of the franchise.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is under fire for what is now looking like a disastrous hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, while Schottenheimer is also facing blame for his team's lack of preparation on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense has regressed, the team remains undisciplined, and everything seems to be falling apart at the seams.

One of the most outspoken critics of Jones and Schottenheimer is FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, who did not hold back during a four-minute rant about how the failure is a product of decisions made all the way at the top of the organization.

Jerry Jones Got Exactly What He Asked For With Brian Schottenheimer

"The longer [Brian Schottenheimer] coaches, the worse it gets... This is all Jerry Jones. He got a bargain at head coach. He wanted a bargain, that's exactly what he got."@colincowherd on another ugly loss for Schotty & the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/5CsJBmVGar — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 19, 2026

"This is more about Dallas' inefficiency. They're humiliated at home. They have extra prep time with an offensive coach, a veteran quarterback, two star [wide receivers], a top-10 o-line according to PFF, and you get five first downs in the first half? That's embarrassing," Cowherd said. "That's on the offensive coach. And this is all Jerry Jones.

"He didn't follow his own advice. He got a bargain at head coach. He wanted a bargain, and that's exactly what he got. Add the Tampa loss, and then five first downs, no points, with a veteran quarterback, Dak Prescott, against the Green Bay defense, missing multiple high-end starters. You can't get shut out. Again, I'm not I'm not asking for perfection, but it's just like anybody else. If you're over your head or I'm over my head with something, the longer you have a job, the worse it gets. I could run Microsoft for three days. I couldn't run it for three weeks. Three months would be bankrupt. Like, the longer you put somebody in over their head, the longer they're there, the worse it gets."

This is the harsh reality that Cowboys fans have to accept. Everyone was willing to give Schottenheimer a chance, but after a full season and another six weeks in 2026, Schottenheimer seems outmatched every week.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' offense was a shining point; now it's a liability just like the defense because of its lack of consistency. That's on the coach. The lack of preparation? That's also on the coach. If it wasn't already before last weekend, Brian Schottenheimer should have one of the hottest seats in the NFL.

And Jerry Jones needs to swallow his pride, and admit that he made a mistake.

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