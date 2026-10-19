Brian Schottenheimer Deflects Taking Accountability For Latest Cowboys Failure

It doesn't matter if your play sheet is as large as a Cheesecake Factory menu if you aren't calling the right plays. Do you hear that, Brian Schottenheimer?

The Dallas Cowboys put up another stinker in primetime on Sunday night, falling to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This time, it wasn't all on the defense, either. Dallas' offense was miserable throughout the game and could not find any consistency, with questionable play-calling and downright poor coaching throughout the opening half.

Nothing summed up how terrible Dallas performed during the first two quarters better than the embarrassing display at half.

The first half ended when tight end Jake Ferguson failed to run the ball back to the line of scrimmage during the two-minute drill. It's basic football IQ, yet Ferguson did not understand the situation or the moment. That falls squarely on the coaching.

Jake Ferguson forgot to bring the ball to the line during hurry-up offense and the 1st half ended pic.twitter.com/TlRoW1d6YU — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 19, 2026

During and after the game, there was a common theme for media members and fans alike: Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff just aren't cutting. If his seat wasn't hot entering Sunday's game, it should be scorching now.

To make matters worse, Schottenheimer didn't show any urgency to get things back on track or to take accountability for the poorly prepared team, which had 10 days of rest before Sunday night.

Instead, it was the same old "we're good enough but just keep making mistakes" shtick that is growing tired. It's great to be all about bringing the good vibes to the locker room, but it gets old quick when the wins aren't coming.

Brian Schottenheimer Must Show Urgency To Win

"Mistakes are killing us." 😬



Brian Schottenheimer's message to the Cowboys after their loss to the Packers in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/OgOHeBRrC6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 19, 2026

"I'm gonna start with what I told the guys.

The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us," Schottenheimer told the media after Sunday night's game. "Repeating mistakes is not what we're about, but we gotta protect the football. Five turnovers in two games, not very good."

A simple, "my bad" would have done the trick.

The team had extra time to prepare, but they looked just as flat as a team coming off a short week. Is the effort right? No, it's not. The team has not been good enough. Has the fight been right? We'll have to see how much longer the players buy into the coaching staff to determine that answer.

Where Schottenheimer was right, however, is that the mistakes and turnovers are killing the team. You know what that stems from? A lack of preparation and poor coaching.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for Dallas, the NFC East is wide open and they are still in the mix to win the division title as long as Dak Prescott stays healthy, but something needs to change fast.

The Cowboys need to reclaim their offensive identity and stop being predictable, because after the past two weeks of lackluster performances, it looks like opponents may have figured Brian Schottenheimer out.

Something needs to change, and if there isn't improvement soon, Jerry Jones and the front office will have to do some serious soul searching about what it will take to turn the franchise around. And currently, it starts with the man leading the team on the sidelin.

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