Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident Tony Romo will bounce back from his recent OWI arrest.

Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo is in some legal trouble after he was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated (OWI) recently.

According to police, Romo was pulled over for speeding and unsafe passing on July 23, and was later arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Romo's arrest has since become very public, as body cam footage of him being pulled over and taking a field sobriety test have been released.

For the first time since Romo's arrest, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was met with "free Romo" chants from fans at the team's training camp practice Saturday, spoke about his former quarterback and had some heartfelt thoughts on Romo.

Jones revealed that he has spoken to Romo since the incident and he believes Romo will bounce back from it.

"Well, very much have had a chance to talk to him and been talking to him, but I love him," he said of Romo. "I love what he's about. I love his character, I love his love of sport and he is a very, very unique talent."

"The real question is, and I don't even have to ask what the answer is: do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down? He had a life of that, and absolutely that's one of his greatest attributes is that he can handle adversity. And, so, this is something that he will work through," Jones concluded.

Sat down with Jerry Jones today. Asked him about the Tony Romo troubles. Jerry’s response? pic.twitter.com/KCz15W6RiO — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) August 2, 2026

Jones has never made it a secret that he has an affinity for Romo, who had a 13-year career with the Cowboys that, as Jones alluded to, saw Romo take a ton of punishment under center.

Despite Romo's arrest, Jones is not leaving his side.

"So, obviously I am a big fan of his, big fan of his family, and let me you right now: he's as real as he sounds, he feels every downtime and he feels every uptime," Jones added.

Tony Romo's future at CBS in limbo

CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the aftermath of Romo's recent arrest, it appears his job with CBS is at least somewhat in jeopardy.

CBS Sports announced that Romo, who is part of the No. 1 NFL broadcast team on the network along with Jim Nantz, has been placed on leave.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network said in a statement.

Former Houston Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt will step into Romo's spot until CBS decides what the next step will be.