Cowboys Fans Mock Tony Romo OWI Arrest With Call to Jerry Jones at Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys were back at it on Saturday for their latest practice of training camp and Cowboys fans had a message for Jerry Jones as it relates to Tony Romo's recent arrest.

Of course, Romo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week and was ultimately given three citations following the OWI (operating while intoxicated) arrest.

Since his arrest, body cam footage of him being pulled over and his taking a field sobriety test have gone viral, which has only added to the attention surrounding the Cowboys great.

During the opening ceremony for the "Cowboys Back Together" event before camp practice on Saturday, fans were chanting "Jerry, free Romo" at Jones.

Cowboys fan at the opening ceremonies of training camp yelling at Jerry Jones: “Jerry, free Romo!” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2026

Romo, who has worked as the top CBS analyst for NFL games since his career ended, spent 13 seasons with the Cowboys before retiring after the 2016 campaign.

Romo is the Cowboys' franchise leader in passing touchdowns and once held the all-time passing yards mark before Dak Prescott passed him in 2025.

The aftermath of Romo's arrest

CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the wake of his arrest, CBS Sports announced Romo has been placed on leave, which leaves his future with the network up in the air. There has been no update on his future since.

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network said in a statement.

In Romo's place, former Houston Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt will step in and join CBS' lead game analyst, Jim Nantz, and top sideline reporter, Tracy Wolfson.

More details on Romo's arrest

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to police, Romo was pulled over on July 23 after allegedly speeding and passing cars in a gore area, which separates traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp.

Police suspected Romo was impaired because of "red, glassy eyes" and an "odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage."

Police also allegedly discovered an open container in Romo's car and cited him for refusing "to take test for intoxication after arrest."

Body cam footage revealed that Romo told police he was on his way "to visit grandma and grandpa" after a golf outing when he was pulled over.

Romo was arrested, booked and released after receiving three citations, one for an open container, one for operating while intoxicated and another for unsafe passing.

He is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 21.

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