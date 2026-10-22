Jerry Jones Weighs in on Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman’s NFL Front Office Future

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has been in the news quite a bit lately. Aikman's current deal with ESPN is up after the season and he has yet to sign a new contract.

He's also been honest about the fact that he's not sure exactly what the future will hold, which has led to plenty of speculation about him moving into an NFL front office role. Aikman has expressed interest in working with an NFL team, and was even hired as a consultant by the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Of course, any time the possibility of Aikman serving in an operation role is mentioned, his former team is mentioned as a possibility. That might be a pipedream, however, since Jerry Jones prefers to keep family members in the key jobs in Dallas. That doesn't mean Jones doesn't think highly of Aikman, as he said on Wednesday that there's no job Aikman couldn't do that he wouldn't excel at.

"No, I think when I say no, Troy is very capable. And he's so really relatively speaking, he's in his youth, as careers go. And he's very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don't know of any area short of getting back out on the field. I don't know of any area that Troy Aikman wouldn't be qualified and competent to go into," Jones said.

Jerry Jones says he has been following former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman’s comments on expiring broadcast deal. When asked about the possibility of Troy shifting to front office work, Jerry expressed confident in his ability to succeed there: pic.twitter.com/IweklsQ8HV — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 21, 2026

Troy Aikman could be exactly what the Dallas Cowboys need

NFL announcer Troy Aikman arrives at the stadium at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that Aikman has proven during his time as a broadcaster is that he understands the game as well as anyone. He also knows what it takes to win, having led the Cowboys to three Super Bowls during his 12-year career.

That knowledge could be exactly what this Dallas front office needs as they continue to look for a way to get over their 30-year Super Bowl drought.

Hiring Aikman wouldn't guarantee success for the Cowboys, but it would bring in a new voice and a much-needed change of direction. He could also be the one to finally look for a coach with the right resume, rather than one who the Jones family believes will fit their current vision.

It's clear the Cowboys need a massive facelift and Aikman would provide that. We just shouldn't get our hopes up since Jones doesn't seem to realize their current structure is the problem. That means if Aikman truly hangs up the microphone and gets into an executive role, his knowledge will benefit some other team rather than the one in his own backyard.

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