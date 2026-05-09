How Jerry Jones Missed Opportunity to Bring Troy Aikman Into Cowboys Front Office

Legendary quarterback Troy Aikman spent 12 years in the NFL, all of which were with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since retiring from football, the Hall of Fame quarterback has become one of the more successful broadcasters in the business. He's currently paired with Joe Buck as the Monday Night Football commentating team. In addition to that job, Aikman has picked up another duty this offseason.

The three-time Super Bowl winner was hired as a consultant as they rebuild their roster under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Dallas fans were less than thrilled to see Aikman take on such a role with Miami, considering he's only ever played for the Cowboys.

Troy Aikman knew Jerry Jones would never reach out for help

Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Those same fans won't be thrilled to learn that Aikman would have found that an ideal job, but according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, he never expected that to happen due to the structure Jerry Jones has built. Aikman did say that it would have been ideal for him to help in Dallas, but added that the Dolphins were the team that reached out.

"Yeah, ideally because it's where I live," he said. "It's where I've played. I have a 12-year history with the organization and then it's right in my backyard, obviously that would have been ideal. I've only played for one team. It's not one of these situations where my allegiances have been split as a player. I always root for the Cowboys and I want to see the Cowboys do well and the Dolphins reached out and asked if I could help and I've said it before I have a rooting interest for the Miami Dolphins. There's no way around it."

Jones has never shown much interest in adding outside help, instead making the Cowboys a family business. His children all hold prominent roles with Stephen Jones as the chief operating officer, Charlotte Anderson as the chief brand officer and executive vice president, and Jerry Jones Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer.

Troy Aikman could have added value according to former teammate

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith in action against the San Francisco 49ers. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

This formula hasn't led to much success recently, with the Cowboys failing to make it back to the Super Bowl for the past 30 years. Even so, Jones doesn't seem willing to reach out for help, even though another team legend thinks it would be wise.

Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time rushing leader said there's no reason to voice an opinion if that opinion isn't requested. He added that Miami reached out to Aikman because he adds value.

"If you reach out, you're seeking information that you otherwise might not need be thinking about and you think I'm an asset that can add value. The Dolphins reached out to Troy Aikman because he can add value."

Dallas has done a better job this offseason with hiring their coaching staff, which is a positive change. Even so, there's no reason to believe Jones will bring in former players, no matter how valuable their opinion would be.

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