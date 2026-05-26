The next big event for the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason will take place next week, when the team takes part in OTAs (organized team activities).

The Cowboys are slated to begin OTAs on Monday, June 1, and will have five more sessions after the first day. Once that's in the books, the Cowboys will move on to mandatory minicamp, which begins on Thursday, June 16, and runs through Saturday, June 20.

There will be plenty of interesting storylines to pay attention to over the course of the six-day event. Here's the storylines that Cowboys fans should be paying close attention to, and which ones they shouldn't be overly-concerned with.

Worth: George Pickens' attendance

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All signs point to Pickens not holding out, but we would never write that in pen until he actually reports to the team, which could finally happen next week.

Pickens has not been with the Cowboys during the voluntary portion of the offseason program, and while he does not have to show up for OTAs on June 1, it would be nice to see him there, as Pickens' attendance would put fears over a holdout to bed.

Not worth: Every player's attendance

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pickens is a special case because he is a star player on the franchise tag and is unpredictable, at best, so his attendance, even for a non-mandatory event like OTAs, is notable.

We do not hold the rest of the team in the same category when it comes to their attendance for OTAs, absent a report that a player who doesn't show up is absent because he's disgruntled.

Worth: Positional battles

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We would preface this by saying it's still very early in the process, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be putting any stock in how Dallas divvies up reps at positions that have competitions.

The Cowboys will have battles on both sides of the ball for starting and/or depth roles at every position. Even quarterback will have a competition between Joe Milton and Sam Howell, for example.

All of the jobs will really be decided in training camp, but the foundation is laid during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Worth: UDFA performances

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

OTAs will be a crucial step for undrafted free-agent signings, as those players have a shorter leash than most players on an offseason roster.

One bad showing next week and it could spell the end of a UDFA's time with the Cowboys. Don't believe me? Just ask offensive lineman Sidney Fugar, who was cut after rookie minicamp.

It's also worth noting that the Cowboys have some promising young players in their UDFA group who could make the 53-man roster, including tight ends Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers, wide receiver Jordan Hudson and defensive lineman Tommy Dunn.

Not worth: Draft pick performances

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While the leash for UDFAs is short, that is not the case with draft picks, who are afforded more runway. Even late-round picks usually stick around through training camp no matter what.

Knowing that, do not put a ton of stock into what we see out of draft picks at OTAs. If Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence or any of the other draft picks have issues early on, let's not go throwing around the bust label quite yet.

Downs, Lawrence and the rest of the draft class are still very raw and need more time to develop before we can make any kind of determination on what they are. In fact, we need a few years before we get to that point.

What will be worth keeping an eye on is how the Cowboys deploy their draft picks, which could be an early indication of how the team plans on using them.

Worth: Left tackle and guard situations

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have a major question mark at left tackle after seeing the struggles of Tyler Guyton over two seasons.

Dallas has already flirted with the idea of replacing him with Tyler Smith after the All-Pro guard was inserted into the left tackle spot late last season after Guyton went on the shelf.

We anticipate Guyton getting another chance in 2026, but we may have to re-think that if Smith is getting reps at left tackle at OTAs.

Furthermore, we'll also be keeping an eye on who gets the reps at left guard when Smith isn't there, as that could indicate who the Cowboys will insert at left guard if Smith moves to tackle.

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