Cowboys Have Built One of NFL’s Strongest Supporting Casts Around Dak Prescott

There was a time not too long ago when the Dallas Cowboys weren’t surrounding Dak Prescott with enough talent. 2024 is a perfect example as Prescott went into the season with Ezekiel Elliott, who has lost a step, as the starting running back and Brandin Cooks, who also lost a step, as the No. 2 wide receiver.

That year, Dallas leaned heavily on breakout running back Rico Dowdle and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert as offensive weapons. Entering the 2025 season, however, they knew that wasn't a formula for success.

The Cowboys decided to make some big moves, which they did. In free agency, they signed running back Javonte Williams and selected guard Tyler Booker in the first round of the NFL draft. They then traded for George Pickens, giving them the best WR2 they've had during CeeDee Lamb's career.

Cowboys boast an explosive supporting cast

Dallas Cowboys WRs George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Now heading into the 2026 season, the same 11 starters are set to return and FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano expects them to be just as potent. He even ranked Prescott's supporting cast the second best in the NFL, behind only the Los Angeles Rams. While he gives much of the credit to Lamb and Pickens, who are both elite receivers, he was also very complimentary of Williams and what he meant to the rushing attack.

”Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a chance to put up some scary numbers in this offense if they can both stay healthy. Both are explosive enough to be considered top 10 in the league,” Vacchiano wrote.

“And Dallas has other weapons, too, such as tight end Jake Ferguson and deep threat KaVontae Turpin. What really vaults the Cowboys on this list, though, is their commitment to Javonte Williams and the running game.

If there's one area where Vacchiano might have missed the mark, it's his assessment of the offensive line. He believes they have one of the best in the league and while that's true of their three interior spots, the tackle positions remain a concern in pass protection.

Dallas was able to work around that, however, with Prescott throwing for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes. He was the leader of an offense that finished second in the NFL with 6,663 yards and seventh with 471 points.

Javonte Williams was an absolute steal in free agency

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What we can't argue with is the praise given to Williams.

Signed to a modest one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2025, Williams recorded career highs with 1,201 yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. That performance led to a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason, which is a team-friendly deal.

Despite being criticized at the time, the Cowboys' decision to sign Williams and put their faith in him as their lead back proved to be among the biggest steals of the 2025 offseason. A steal that will look even more impressive if Williams continues to perform well and reward the Cowboys for trusting him with their offense.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —