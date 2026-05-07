Josh Downs Hints At Caleb Downs' Role For Cowboys-Colts Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys made a significant and potential franchise-altering addition to their defense during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas traded up one spot to No. 11 overall to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who was highly-coveted by Cowboys fans hoping to see improvement of the team's defense moving forward under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Downs has already started gearing up for the 2026 decision during Cowboys rookie minicamp, the beginning steps of what hopes to be a long and successful NFL career. But at the same time, these reps mark Downs' first chance to prepare for the anticipated one-on-one matchup he will have against his older brother, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, during the regular season.

The Cowboys will visit the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium next season on a date that has yet to be announced, and NFL fans will have their eyes glued to the sibling matchup in the secondary, something Josh Downs talked about while speaking with the media on Wednesday. He also hinted at which position his brother could be playing once that game rolls around.

Josh Downs Says Caleb Downs Will Play Nickel vs. Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs warms up Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Downs told reporters that Caleb Downs expects to play nickle for Dallas, which would line him up in the slot against his older brother for their matchup in Indianapolis.

Though listed as a safety, Downs is set to bring some versatility to the secondary next season and could become one of the unit's top contributors in the process.

"We played high school but I feel like this matchup would be even better," Josh Downs said. "Because I remember before he got drafted, not to like talk about the Cowboy scheme or nothing, but he told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he's playing nickel. So that's like head-to-head, all game. So I was like, that's interesting. ... It's all fun and games, but you know, I gotta still let him know he's the little brother."

#Colts WR Josh Downs on facing his younger brother, #Cowboys rookie S Caleb Downs, this year:



“He told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he’s playing nickel. So, that’s like head-to-head all game. … I gotta let him know he’s the little brother in the situation.”



(Cc: @jonmachota) pic.twitter.com/CvSdFjzbUL — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 6, 2026

A third-round pick by the Colts out of North Carolina in the 2023 NFL Draft, Josh Downs has put together three solid seasons in Indianapolis. There's no doubt he will be a tough matchup for his brother.

Across his first three NFL seasons, Downs has posted 198 catches for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also returned 30 punts for 292 yards.

Fans will have to wait until the NFL's official schedule release to find out when the Cowboys and Colts will play each other next season but it's an easy bet that the Downs siblings will be dominating the headlines once it's announced.

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