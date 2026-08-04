Dallas Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones turned heads when he said he "wouldn't rule it out" when it comes to selling a portion of the franchise at some point down the road, and Dallas Mavericks co-owner Mark Cuban is "open" to the idea of getting involved.

Jones admitted he would be willing to sell a stake in the team, but also noted that who the prospective buyer is would be an important factor in his decision to do so.

“We wouldn’t rule it out,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan. “But we’d also be very particular in who we would bring in as a partner in terms of that."

When reached by Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Cuban said his private equity group would be "open" to buying a stake in the Cowboys, who were last valued at $13 billion.

“I’m sure our Harbinger fund would be open to it,” Cuban said of buying a stake in the Cowboys.

Cuban is a long-time owner of NBA's Mavericks, but he decided to sell his majority stake in the franchise in 2023 to the Adelson and Dumont families. Cuban has since admitted he doesn't regret selling his stake, but rather he regrets who he sold it to.

"I don't regret selling," Cuban said. "I regret who I sold to. I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I'll leave it at that."

While he is no longer the majority owner, Cuban still has a 27% share in the franchise.

Jerry Jones told The Dallas Morning News that, while he is not currently interested in adding to the ownership group, he is not opposed to considering it in the future and would be open to selling to Cuban's group because he respects the Mavericks owner.

“That’s exactly why if you’re me, you would be open to that is because of the man,” he said. “I have all the respect in the world for him and I know what he did for the Mavericks and what he’s done for basketball. He’s in additional to financial boatstreams of your team, you want to associate with the highest quality of [a person] who loves the game and then also at the same time wants to do something about it. Mark leads the way in that.”

Along with the Mavs, Cuban is also invested in the MLB's Athletics via an ownership stake with his private equity group.

Cuban has been quite the polarizing figure as an NBA owner. He has been very outspoken over issues with the league over the years, but he has also been very committed to winning and brought the franchise its first NBA title in 2010-11.

Adding Cuban to an ownership group that already includes Jones would make for one of the more interesting ownership dynamics in all of sports and would no doubt shake things up a bit in Dallas.

It doesn't look like it'll happen anytime soon, but clearly the door is open for Cuban and his group to get involved at some point in the future.