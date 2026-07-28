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Live Stream Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Opening Press Conference

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will address the media on Tuesday afternoon to officially kick off training camp.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, California, and the stage is now set for the official start of training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

While the team will not hit the field for practice until Wednesday, July 29, the festivities will get underway on Tuesday afternoon when owner and general manager Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer field questions from the media for the annual opening press conference.

Anytime Jerry Jones is on the mic, it's must-see television, and the team will be live streaming the presser, which begins at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/11 a.m. PT, on its social media channels, so get your popcorn ready.

With all of the offseason improvements and growing expectations surrounding the team, it will be interesting to see how much bravado the Cowboys brass comes out with to kick off camp.

Schottenheimer has already been open about the Cowboys' Super Bowl mindset over the summer, so we'll have to see if he keeps that same energy when facing the media on Tuesday afternoon.

All of the information you need to watch the opening press conference of Cowboys training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Opening Press Conference Live Stream

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Start Time: 2:00 P.M. ET/1:00 P.M. CT/11:00 A.M. PT
Location: Oxnard, California

Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

A live stream will be available on DallasCowboys.com, along with the official YouTube channel, and social media on X/@DallasCowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Open Practice Schedule

Dallas Cowboys helmets with Guardian helmet caps at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys helmets with Guardian helmet caps at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • July 29: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 1Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)
  • August 3First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 6: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 9: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 17: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
  • August 18: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)

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Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

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