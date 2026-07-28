Live Stream Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Opening Press Conference
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The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, California, and the stage is now set for the official start of training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.
While the team will not hit the field for practice until Wednesday, July 29, the festivities will get underway on Tuesday afternoon when owner and general manager Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer field questions from the media for the annual opening press conference.
Anytime Jerry Jones is on the mic, it's must-see television, and the team will be live streaming the presser, which begins at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/11 a.m. PT, on its social media channels, so get your popcorn ready.
With all of the offseason improvements and growing expectations surrounding the team, it will be interesting to see how much bravado the Cowboys brass comes out with to kick off camp.
Schottenheimer has already been open about the Cowboys' Super Bowl mindset over the summer, so we'll have to see if he keeps that same energy when facing the media on Tuesday afternoon.
All of the information you need to watch the opening press conference of Cowboys training camp can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Opening Press Conference Live Stream
Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Start Time: 2:00 P.M. ET/1:00 P.M. CT/11:00 A.M. PT
Location: Oxnard, California
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3
A live stream will be available on DallasCowboys.com, along with the official YouTube channel, and social media on X/@DallasCowboys.
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Open Practice Schedule
- July 29: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 1: Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)
- August 3: First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 6: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 9: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 17: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 18: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)
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