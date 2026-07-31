Stephen Jones Says Cowboys Could Still Add Defensive Starter

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California, ready for their 2026 training camp. Before the practices took place, team owner Jerry Jones was part of the press conference which also included executive vice president Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The trio discussed a busy offseason that included adding multiple new faces to the defensive side of the ball. Dallas was overhauling the roster to fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme, and they took the practice field with seven new starters.

While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones suggested there could be even more change on the defensive side of the ball. Jones said they are always looking to improve, adding that he would be surprised if the starting 11 remains the same.

"I'd be surprised if the starting players on this defense don't change over time. We're always looking to be better, we'll continue to monitor this," Jones said via Tommy Yarrish.

Stephen Jones confirms the Cowboys are considering trades

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones at training camp opening press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That comment alone doesn't mean the Cowboys will add any outside help, since it's feasible to see some of the younger players stepping up and stealing a starting spot from a veteran. Another comment from Jones, however, confirms that they are willing to look to free agency, or to the trade market to improve

“We’ve got several things that we’re considering right now: some of it trades, some of it signing guys, because a lot of these older guys who still have treads on the tires can come in and help you," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan via Joseph Hoyt.

During the opening presser, Jerry Jones also teased the idea of making a trade, which reignited Maxx Crosby trade rumors. The younger Jones left more to the imagination, but his comments make it clear that the front office is open for business.

Did Stephen Jones drop a major hint?

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most interesting comment from Stephen Jones is that he mentioned "older guys." While Crosby has been the hot name, he doesn't fall under this category.

Someone who does is Bobby Wagner, who recently turned 36 but is still looking to play this year. Wagner also fits the description of a player with tread on the tires. Just this past season, Wagner had 162 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders.

Wagner was called the final piece of the puzzle by Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis, and for good reason. He fills a position of need, spent time with Schottenheimer in Seattle, and still has plenty of juice. This would be the perfect signing during camp, which could move the needle quite a bit on defense.

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