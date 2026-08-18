New Dallas Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Keeps Bolstering Christian Parker Defense

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL campaign with a new look on defense and high hopes, thanks to the complete overhaul led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

From free agency to the NFL Draft, Parker wasted no time putting his stamp on the defense, and while the unit has made massive leaps on paper, there is still room for continued improvement, and another strong offense could be exactly what the team needs to complete the defensive renovation.

In a new mock draft from Bleacher Report, that is exactly what happens with the Cowboys looking to the defensive side of the ball to call in more reinforcements at one of the weakest positions remaining on the roster.

Linebacker isn't weak because of talent, but because of a lack of consistency, injury history, and the unkown.

A closer look at the Cowboys' first-round selection in the latest 2027 mock draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers): Chris Cole, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole reacts against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys could find themselves in desperate need of a linebacker in the offseason, with DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters' futures in Dallas up in the air. If one or both were to leave in the offseason, there is an immediate need at the position.

And when it comes to retooling a defense, it's hard to go wrong with a Georgia defender, especially one who checks the boxes when it comes to size and speed.

"Overshown and Winters are also scheduled to hit free agency next spring," B/R scout Matt Holder said. "The upcoming linebacker class isn't nearly as strong as last year's, with several prospects at the position stepping into bigger roles this season.

"Georgia's Chris Cole falls into that category, with only one start during his first two collegiate seasons. This may be a projection, but Cole's combination of size (6'3", 235 lbs) and athleticism give the Bulldog the best chance at being a first-round pick among current collegiate linebackers."

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Brett Seither | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a long season, so there is no telling where Cole will end up when it's time for the NFL talent evaluators to take a closer look at the prospects, but he will certainly be a name for Cowboys fans to watch as the year goes on.

The 2027 NFL Draft is set to take place from Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

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