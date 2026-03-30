3 Cowboys in Danger of Losing Roster Spots After 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have a grand total of eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft, which means there will be a slew of new players on the team's offseason roster in due time, and that's not even counting Dallas' future undrafted free-agent signings.

That means a lot more competition is going to be added for the reserve spots on Dallas' depth chart and some Cowboys under contract currently might get pushed out in favor of some of the new guys coming in.

Knowing that, here's a look at three Cowboys who could end up on the outside looking in once cuts are made following the preseason.

CB Caelen Carson

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys needed someone, anyone, to step up at cornerback last season, but Carson was unable to do so.

Not only did he battle injury for a second straight season, but the former fifth-round pick was not very effective in coverage, either, after giving up a completion rate of 64.7% and a passer rating of 102.7 en route to a 52.7 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Given the slew of question marks at cornerback, the Cowboys added Cobie Durant and are pretty much a lock to draft one.

That means Carson is running out of room on the depth chart and his days in Dallas could be numbered.

RB Phil Mafah

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A 2025 seventh-round pick, Mafah saw the field for just one game and carried the rock five times for 18 yards and one score while adding two receptions for 11 yards.

Of Dallas' three backup running backs behind Javonte Williams, Mafah is the least ideal when it comes to being a complementary piece because of his bruising running style, and his upside falls well short of Malik Davis' and Jaydon Blue's.

With the jury still being out on both Davis' and Blue's ability to provide an adequate backup to spell Williams, it's possible the Cowboys will opt to take a back in the later rounds of the draft, which would leave Mafah in danger of getting cut.

S Markquese Bell

Bell signed a three-year, $9 million contract in 2025, but he had a rough time in the first year of that deal.

Bell saw an increase to 32% of the snaps, but his play left a lot to be desired. He gave up a completion rate of 82.4% and a passer rating of 104.4 when targeted and posted PFF grades of 45.3 in coverage and 53.6 against the run.

The additions of P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson figure to push Bell to an even smaller role than he had last season, and if Dallas drafts a safety in April, which is certainly possible, it could be curtains for Bell's tenure with the Cowboys.