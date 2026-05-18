Cowboys Veteran Labeled Cut Candidate After Legal Trouble, Offseason Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have attacked their positions of need this offseason and one of those needs came at safety.

Dallas let Donovan Wilson walk in free agency, and after a down year from Malik Hooker, the Cowboys needed multiple players.

As a result, the Cowboys added Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, and then drafted Caleb Downs with the 11th pick following a trade up with the Miami Dolphins.

All of those moves were not only bad news for Hooker, but also Markquese Bell, who may struggle to get a bigger role now that Dallas' safeties room is much more crowded.

Because of those moves and some legal trouble Bell has gotten into this offseason, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton pegged him as a cut candidate for Dallas.

"In 2025, Markquese Bell logged 41 tackles (one for loss), three pass breakups and an interception while on the field for 32 percent of the defensive snaps, but he may be fourth among safeties on the depth chart," Moton said. "The 27-year-old is also facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges stemming from an April arrest, as first reported by ESPN, and the case remains ongoing."

Markquese Bell's legal trouble

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, who cites records from Collin County, Bell was arrested back in April and charged with a felony (possession of a controlled substance) and a misdemeanor (possession of marijuana).

"The arresting officer smelled marijuana after Bell was pulled over on Friday night," Archer wrote. "A search of his vehicle uncovered less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a THC electronic cigarette before he was arrested and charged, according to police."

Not only is Bell facing that legal issue, he could also face discipline from the NFL once his case is wrapped up, whenever that may be. That means a suspension could be in order for the veteran.

Markquese Bell's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There was a belief that Bell could take on a bigger role under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in 2026. That's because of Bell's versatility that has led to him playing at both safety and linebacker during his career.

But additions like Locke, Thompson and Downs at safety and Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker will provide significant roadblocks for Bell seeing the field more.

We tend to believe the Cowboys will wait to see how things play out with Bell's legal troubles and possible NFL discipline before making a decision on the former undrafted free-agent signing. That's the logical approach, especially considering Dallas will absorb a $2.3 million dead-cap hit by cutting him post-June 1.

But if his legal issue proves to be a major problem and Bell has to serve a significant punishment, either from the legal system, the NFL, or both, the Cowboys could conceivably cut bait and move on.