Cowboys to Host Emmitt Smith’s Son for Dallas Day Visit

Emmitt Smith had a legendary career with the Dallas Cowboys. The Hall of Fame back helped them win three Super Bowls as the offensive centerpiece of their 1990s dynasty.

Smith even became the NFL's leading rusher, gaining 17,162 yards on the ground during his 13 seasons with the Cowboys. He added 1,193 yards in two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, giving Smith a total of 18,355 yards rushing in his career.

Now, the Cowboys are apparently kicking the tires on Smith's son. EJ Smith IV said he will work out for the Cowboys during their annual Dallas Day visit.

Texas A&M RB EJ Smith, son of Emmitt Smith, said he will work out for the Dallas Cowboys at the Dallas Day workouts. — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) March 25, 2026

NFL teams are allowed just 30 pre-draft visits, but they can still get an extended look at local players. The Cowboys do this through Dallas Day, which allows them to invite players in for a workout if they grew up in Dallas, played high school football in the area, or attended a nearby school such as Texas, TCU, or SMU.

Smith, who played at Texas A&M, qualifies since he was born and raised in Dallas.

EJ Smith is a long shot to make the NFL

Stanford Cardinal running back EJ Smith during the first quarter against the USC Trojans. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Smith, who attended Jesuit College Prep, was a four-star recruit entering the NCAA. He began his career at Stanford, where he spent the first four years of his career.

After hardly seeing the field as a freshman, Smith recorded 133 yards and one touchdown in a reserve role during his sophomore campaign. He was poised for a breakout campaign in 2022, entering the season as Stanford's starting back.

Smith had an 87-yard touchdown on his first carry, and racked up 206 yards and three touchdowns in two games before an injury ended his season. When he returned, Smith was never able to recapture the magic.

After four years with Stanford, Smith transferred to Texas A&M, where he played the past two seasons. He was a reserve both years, but had some success in 2025. Smith ran for 205 yards on 44 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. He also ran for four touchdowns, which was a career-high.

While his name will get him attention in Dallas, it's not going to be easy for Smith to earn a spot on any NFL roster. His inability to hold down a starting role during his six years in the NCAA suggests he might not be ready for the next level. Still, it will be worth watching to see if he can turn heads and earn a shot.

Texas A&M Aggies RB EJ Smith catches a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images