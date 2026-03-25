Top Draft Prospect Says It'd Be 'Blessing' To Play Alongside Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys sent a strong contingent out to Austin this week to get an up-close look at the Texas Longhorns' Pro Day. Dallas sent head coach Brian Schottenheimer, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, VP of Player Personnel Will McClay, and a group of scouts to check out some of the Longhorns' top prospects.

Among them was star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who the team took a strong interest in.

The Cowboys met with Hill and even hosted a dinner earlier this week to get a feel for who the player is off the field.

Hill could be an option at the end of Round 1 or in the early second round, if the team chooses to trade back, so it makes sense for the team to get to know Hill ahead of next month's draft. After the Pro Day, Hill discussed how it would be a "blessing" to play for the Cowboys and alongside a fellow former Longhorn.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enter Cowboys star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who, like Hill, wore the No. 0 while starring for the Longhorns. That is where Overshown's "Agent 0" moniker was born.

"It can't be two Agent 0s, so I know I would have to get a new number, but, man, it would be a blessing to play with him," Hill told reporters. "I've been watching him my whole life, so it would be really cool playing with him, just learning from him and kind of modeling my game after him while I've been in Texas, so it would be pretty cool."

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. on potentially joining fellow Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown on the Dallas #Cowboys.



“There can’t be two Agent 0s right? … It’d be a blessing to play with him. I’ve been watching him my whole life.” pic.twitter.com/WUUAlMCcUx — Dallas Cowboys Plug 🔌 (@Cowboyz_Plug) March 25, 2026

Hill is an instinctive and athletic linebacker like Overshown and has the sideline-to-sideline speed that NFL teams are searching for.

Pairing him with his fellow Longhorn in Dallas could be a dream pairing for Parker's defense.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, "Three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler, making an impact in every phase. He’s instinctive, athletic and under control, transitioning seamlessly from read to react to finish. He plays with downhill thump to thwart interior blocks and the speed to pursue runners from sideline to sideline.

"Hill has plus cover talent in man or zone, proven credentials as a blitzer or edge rusher, and finishes plays as a strong, reliable tackler. Consistency and field command make him one of the safer linebackers in the class. His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer."

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While at Texas, the two-time All-American recorded 249 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

We'll have to see if the Hill-Overshown pairing comes to fruition in a matter of weeks.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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