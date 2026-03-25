Cowboys Doing Homework on 2 Dark Horse Running Backs Pre-Draft

Running back isn’t a glaring need, but the Dallas Cowboys still need more depth behind Javonte Williams.

During his first season with Dallas, Williams had a career high 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He returns in 2026 on a new three-year extension and will again be the focal point of their rushing attack.

Behind him, the Cowboys have Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, and Israel Abanikanda. Even with the plan to use fullback Hunter Luepke as a runner more often, Dallas could use another option at RB2.

That’s why they have a presence at a couple of Pro Days, focusing on the position.

According to Nick Harris, running backs coach Derrick Foster is at Wake Forest, checking out Demond Claiborne.

Cowboys RBs coach Derrick Foster on-hand at Wake Forest to see RB Demond Claiborne https://t.co/zk7BzI19o2 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 25, 2026

While Foster is keeping tabs on Claiborne, one of his assistants is in Nebraska. Jamel Mutunga, the Cowboys assistant running backs coach, was on hand to watch Cornhuskers back Emmett Johnson.

Worth noting a New Orleans Saints assistant, looks like running backs coach Joel Thomas himself, and a Dallas Cowboys assistant, looks like assistant running backs coach Jamel Mutunga, led Emmett Johnson’s Pro Day workout — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) March 25, 2026

Demond Claiborne is undersized but explosive

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne runs the ball against the Oregon State Beavers. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams have been adamant about their desire for powerful backs. Players who can punish opponents the way Williams does helps the Cowboys establish dominance on the offensive side of the ball.

Claiborne doesn’t fit that profile at 188 pounds, but he would give their offense some explosion. Claiborne showed off his speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Dallas used a fifth-round pick on Jaydon Blue out of Texas in 2025 in hopes of him becoming a change-of-pace back. He never earned the trust of the coaching staff, and could find himself being pushed by Claiborne if he’s selected.

Emmett Johnson is a better fit in the Dallas offense

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson runs against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While Claiborne would be an interesting option to get some speed in the backfield, Emmett Johnson is a better overall fit for Schottenheimer and Adams.

The 202-pounder from Nebraska is a hard-nosed runner who isn’t going to hit a lot of home runs, but he’s incredibly consistent. He’s also someone who can help in the passing game.

Johnson had his best season in 2025, rushing for 1,451 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also gave Nebraska 379 yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Selecting someone like Johnson would offer Dallas a decent RB2 prospect, which would be more of a threat to Malik Davis’ standing.

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