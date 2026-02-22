Javonte Williams New Contract, Full Salary & Details For Cowboys Breakout Star

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL offseason with some key contract decisions to make ahead of free agency, and much to the joy of Cowboys Nation, the team acted quickly with one of their breakout stars from last season.

While the team has yet to decide on the future of star wide receiver George Pickens, it is now official that breakout star running back Javonte Williams will not be hitting the market.

On Saturday evening, Williams and the Cowboys agreed to a new three-year deal.

Williams is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign, where he ranked top 10 in the league in rushing yards (1,201) and rushing touchdowns (11). Both numbers were career highs.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Now, Williams gets his payday.

A closer look at Williams' new contract with Dallas can be seen below.

Javonte Williams New Contract, Salary, & Details

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys negotiated with Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, the president of football at Klutch Sports, and agreed to a three-year deal worth $24 million. The deal includes $16 million in guaranteed money.

It's a very team-friendly deal for Dallas, and secures the running back position moving into the future. By acting swiftly, the Cowboys avoid watching the running back market skyrocket once free agency officially opens.

Williams had entered the 2025 season on a one-year, $3 million deal, and exceeded all expectations. He now gets rewarded with $8 million per year.

Immediately after the season ended, Williams and the Cowboys began discussing a new deal, but the talks were temporarily halted after he decided to change agents. Despite the brief break in talks, there was never any question about whether Williams wanted to be with the Cowboys long-term.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I love it here," Williams said in December. "I love my teammates, I love everybody… You don't always want to just follow money and things like that. You want to go somewhere where you can succeed and be a part of something that's special. I feel like it's very special here."

It will be exciting to see if Williams can build off of his career-best season, and at least now everyone can breath a sigh of relief that the Cowboys have retained at least one of their star players.