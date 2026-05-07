Cowboys Named Potential Landing Spot for Alvin Kamara in Post-June 1 Trade

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has challenged his team’s backup running backs to step up this season.

Dallas leaned heavily on Javonte Williams, who had a career resurgence with 1,201 yards. He also had a total of 287 touches, plus a number of massive blocks in pass protection, which was the likely cause for his nagging late-season shoulder injury.

The next most touches for a running back came courtesy of Malik Davis, who had just 52 rushing attempts and two receptions. That’s why Schottenheimer is asking for more, with second-year back Jaydon Blue offering the most potential. Blue was also someone we named as a big winner after the NFL draft, since the Cowboys didn’t select anyone to challenge him for snaps.

That said, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees a scenario where the Cowboys make a move for a more proven option, naming them a potential landing spot for Alvin Kamara.

Will Alvin Kamara be traded this year?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The first question to ask is whether the Saints would even want to move on from Kamara. Knox says that Kamara himself seems intent on staying in New Orleans, but the feeling might not be mutual.

This offseason, the Saints signed Travis Etienne to a four-year deal worth $48 million, giving them a new lead back. They also have Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, Audric Estime, and Ty Chandler. Perhaps that depth will lead to them moving on from the veteran and giving their younger backs more time.

Moving Kamara before June 1 would be tough, since it would result in more than $18 million in dead cap space. Trading him after June 1, however, makes things more manageable. Knox says that could be enough for them to make a trade, even though the return wouldn’t be significant.

“While New Orleans is unlikely to get a massive return for an aging back, Kamara's dual-threat ability should warrant some interest from running back-needy teams,” Knox wrote.

“The Saints will be more likely to accept a bargain offer once the cap hit of moving Kamara becomes more manageable.”

Should the Cowboys be interested in Alvin Kamara?

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Cowboys, any interest in Kamara would be based on their faith in Jaydon Blue.

The Texas product was a force in the passing game for the Longhorns and he has the speed to truly impact the game. He never earned the full trust of the coaching staff as a rookie, however, limiting his opportunities.

If he shows up to offseason workouts with a renewed focus, there’s no reason whatsoever for Dallas to entertain this option. If not, then the Cowboys might want to start considering all their options.

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