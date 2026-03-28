Cowboys Host LB Prospect With Deep Family Ties to Hated Rival

The 2026 NFL draft is less than one month away, and the Dallas Cowboys have been busy meeting some of the top names in the class.

One of the latest prospects they spent time with is Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter. A downhill linebacker who plays with plenty of power, the 6-foot-2, 237-pounder spent the 2024 season with West Virginia.

After recording 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception, he transferred to Missouri. With the Tigers, Trotter had 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and two sacks. His performance has him being predicted to go during the second night of the draft.

The #Cowboys hosted Missouri LB Josiah Trotter on a pre-draft "30" visit today, source confirms.



Ranked No. 66 on PFF's Big Board. Likely to be selected on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/h24J96phxe — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 28, 2026

Trotter showed off his power with 27 reps in the bench press during the NFL Combine. While he might not be the most fluid linebacker in coverage, NFL.com's draft guru Lance Zierlein believes Trotter has the tools to be a long-term starter in the NFL.

"Ascending inside linebacker with NFL bloodlines and alpha energy. Trotter’s heavy hands allow him to fit and choke off gaps, but he’s inconsistent in doing so. Block collisions need to be balanced with efficient play-arounds to create more tackle tries. Pursuit speed to the flanks is average, but he is quick to cut and accelerate so he stays close to runs bouncing wide," Zierlein wrote.

"He stacks backfield production with well-timed run blitzes and crafty rush work. Coverage is the concern, with spotty zone awareness/spacing and the risk of being mismatched in man. Trotter’s wiring and disruptive qualities make him easy to project as a productive, long-time starter in the middle but a defense might need to protect him in coverage."

Trotter has ties to Cowboys' biggest NFC East rival

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. | Imagn Images

If the name sounds familiar to Cowboys fans, there's a reason for that. Trotter's father, Jeremiah Trotter, played in the NFL for 11 seasons. Eight of those years were with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he made four trips to the Pro Bowl.

The eldest Trotter also played two seasons with Washington and one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another member of the family is currently with the Eagles as well. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2024 and has spent the past two years in Philadelphia. In two seasons, he has 57 tackles while playing in 34 games.