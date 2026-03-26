Cowboys Will Host NFL Combine Star Sonny Styles For Top 30 Visit

Linebacker remains one of the most glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys.

During free agency, the Cowboys focused on adding talent to the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, after fielding the league's worst pass defense in 2025. Additions such as Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke give them starting experience and should help immediately.

Dallas also traded for Rashan Gary, to bolster their pass rush, and signed nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia. What they have yet to do is sign anyone to help fill the void at linebacker.

Perhaps that means they expect to add to the position during the 2026 NFL draft. If so, they already have one of the biggest names on their radar. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was recently on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, and told the host that he has met with the New York Jets and will meet with the Cowboys as well as the Washington Commanders soon.

"I have met with the Jets, and then I'll be meeting with the Cowboys and Commanders," Styles told Adams.

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles says he has already visited with the Jets and has the Cowboys, Commanders, and Bengals coming up 👀@sonnystyles_ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/fQ7QLUsOkn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 26, 2026

Styles then discussed his meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who don't need to use a top-30 visit for Styles. Instead, he's considered part of their local player hosting.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Styles had 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He was originally a safety, which gives him remarkable coverage skills, making him an even more intriguing prospect, especially for a team such as Dallas, which struggled to stop the pass this past season.

Sonny Styles stole the show at the NFL Combine

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already seen as a first-round prospect following his impressive career at Ohio State, Styles shot his name up draft boards during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Styles put together a dominant performance with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, a 43.5-inch vertical jump (highest among linebackers since 2003), and an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump. These numbers would be impressive for any player, but Styles stands 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, making the feat even more miraculous to see such athleticism.

This could make it difficult for the Cowboys to get a chance to select Styles in April. He's now seen as a potential top-10 selection.