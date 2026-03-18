Cowboys Set to Host Rising Texas CB Malik Muhammad

Malik Muhammad is rising up boards leading to the 2026 NFL draft, and the Texas cornerback has grabbed the attention of the Dallas Cowboys.

Muhammad was recently interviewed by SI’s Justin Melo, and said that he met with several teams during the NFL Combine. He added that he also has a two-day visit lined up with the Cowboys.

Muhammad is an intriguing name to watch. He put together an impressive career with the Longhorns, recording 97 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He then increased his stock with an impressive showing at the Combine, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posting a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump.

While those numbers might have impressed scouts, Muhammad told Melo that he wasn’t satisfied.

”Honestly, I really wasn’t. Not at all. I can’t even lie to you (laughs). I was supposed to put up way better numbers than that. I had been clocking a mid 4.3 to the low 4.42 that I ran. I could have ran a faster time. I could have jumped higher,” Muhammad said.

“I hit an 11-foot-2 broad jump during training. My results were good, I guess (laughs). Everybody else thought they were good numbers. I knew I could have done better though. My standard? I didn't rise to the occasion. I didn’t meet my standards.”

Dallas Day candidate getting a more extensive look at things with the Cowboys early next month. https://t.co/8YUtGb1Zaw — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 18, 2026

Malik Muhammad sounds like a fit for the Dallas Cowboys

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are handing the keys to their defense to first time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. He’s bringing with him a new philosophy which includes a focus on players who can fill multiple roles.

Muhammad sounded as though he was applying for a job with Parker when asked about his playing style. While he said he thrives as an outside corner, Muhammad claims there’s nothing he can’t do in the secondary.

”I’m an outside cornerback. There’s no doubt about that. Teams see that I can play every position in the defensive backfield though. I can play corner, nickel, and sometimes I can even play the deep side of the field as a safety,” Muhammad said.

The Texas prospect might be visiting as a Dallas Day prospect, which would allow the Cowboys to meet with him while not using one of their top 30 pre-draft visits.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.