Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft Targets Must Have This Characteristic, New CB Says

The Dallas Cowboys are working hard to improve the No. 32-ranked defense from a season ago, with several signings that should have a positive impact on new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Dallas' focus on addressing its defensive woes is expected to continue throughout the remainder of free agency and the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

During free agency, the Cowboys signed 5-foot-11, 182-pound cornerback Cobie Durant, who has plenty of starting experience. Durant is undersized and doesn't have the same size we have seen from Cowboys defensive backs in the past, but it could be signaling a changing of the guard.

We'll get a clearer idea when we see who the Cowboys target with their two first-round picks in the draft.

Durant revealed what type of player the Cowboys are looking to add in the draft, and it has nothing to do with size.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant reacts to a touchdown scored against the Chicago Bears | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Guys are just looking for guys that can make plays, man. There have been plenty of guys that have been under the 6-foot spectrum and made plays," Durant said, via Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

"They’re just looking for guys that have that dog in them and have that heart. Guys that have a bunch of confidence when they’re going out there, playing between those white lines, and that’s what I bring, even though I’m not on the spectrum of being a six-foot. I bring an excitement to the game, my swag, how I go about business, and just being around the ball, and being around my teammates, and hunting."

It was clear during the 2025 campaign that the team needs playmakers in the secondary. Last season, the Cowboys allowed 35 passing touchdowns, which was the second-most in the league behind only the New York Jets, who failed to record an interception during the season.

Dallas will have several opportunities to add talent in the upcoming draft, and with a strong defensive class, Jerry Jones and company should be able to find an immediate contributor who has that "dog in them."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.