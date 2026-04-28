Caleb Downs Ready For New Challenge After Being 'Bored' In College Football

The Dallas Cowboys traded up in the 2026 NFL Draft to land Ohio State Buckeyes All-American Caleb Downs, who will now be tasked with helping spark a turnaround in the secondary.

Last season, the Cowboys fielded the league's worst pass defense, so it will be no easy task, but Downs is ready for the challenge.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's GBAG Nation, Downs discussed his playmaking ability while making an honest revelation about his college career.

"I would say I'm a defensive player," Downs said. "Being able to play near the line of scrimmage, being able to play in the second level, third level, being able to do a lot of different things. You say a weapon, I would just say a full-rounded player. If you're a full-rounded player that can make plays in all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that's who you want on your team. Not necessarily, oh, I want somebody to be able to set the edge. That's great, but if he doesn't necessarily make the play, then it doesn't matter.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"At the end of the day, you want playmakers, and that's what I am."

Because of his playmaking ability, teams avoided Downs on the field during his final year at Ohio State, which he admits left him feeling "bored" at times. As a rookie, Downs can expect to get challenged in the NFL, and it will be exciting to see how he steps up.

"The ball not coming your way. Maybe the talent may not be as good that week. You don't always play high-level talent every week in college, so that's something you have to get used to," Downs admitted.

"Sometimes those games, they can get boring just because the fact of you play a team that doesn't have as good of an offensive line, your D-line will pretty much make all the tackles. There wouldn't really be much to do those games. So, just get bored of not being in the action."

Found this Caleb Downs video on TikTok from @Filmwatchers1 who explains what Brett Maxie was talking about perfectly. https://t.co/pnYX0Cq89O pic.twitter.com/tspZwbWgzP — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 28, 2026

During his final season at Ohio State, Downs recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back.

Now that he will help lead the Cowboys' defensive turnaround under the tutelage of Christian Parker, let's hope Downs isn't bored and can return to his playmaking ways.

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