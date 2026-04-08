Cowboys Maxx Crosby Trade Proposal Could Change NFC Landscape

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys tried to land Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Eventually, the Raiders agreed to send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks.

At the time, it was reported that Dallas made a competitive offer, which was a first and second-round pick. They then turned their attention to Rahsan Gary, adding him for a fourth-round pick.

Shortly after Dallas agreed to that deal, the Crosby trade was rescinded after Crosby failed a physical. The Raiders have since said they’re happy to have Crosby back, and the Cowboys, whose team doctor was part of the medical team that examined Crosby, have said they’re moving forward.

As we know, things can change in a hurry, so the Cowboys could decide to pick up the phone and make another offer, especially if the NFL draft isn’t falling the way they hope for. That’s why FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, who identified one trade every NFC team should make during the draft, still sees this as a possible move.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Vacchiano’s proposal has the Cowboys sending pick No. 12 and No. 92 (third-round selection), along with a 2027 third-round pick for Crosby.

"This is probably a very un-Jerry Jones-like move, but the Cowboys’ defense is a mess, and they desperately need help with their pass rush. It would be costly, though not as costly as the two first-round picks the Ravens initially agreed to send to Vegas for Crosby before that trade fell apart," Vacchiano wrote.

"The Cowboys have two first-rounders, so they could part with one and sweeten the deal with a couple of thirds. Assuming Crosby's knee isn't ravaged, it’s worth the risk for a team desperate to make a Super Bowl run, because adding Crosby would give the Cowboys one of the best defensive fronts in the league."

This is a move that would make sense for both parties. The Raiders, who are in rebuild mode, can get younger while shedding Crosby’s salary. Dallas would be getting a better deal than previously offered, and would finally fix their pass rush which has been abysmal since trading Micah Parsons before the 2025 season.

Cowboys still trying to replace Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After contract negotiations fell apart last year, the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

They used one of those picks, along with a second-rounder, to add Quinnen Williams. That gives them two powerful defensive tackles to lean on, but they have yet to replace Parsons.

Adding Crosby would do exactly that. Crosby is coming off another productive season, recording 10 sacks in 15 games. A relentless technician on the edge, Crosby was credited with 53 pressures by PFF, and played much of the season on an injured knee.

While the surgery to repair his knee is the reason he’s not in Baltimore, it could make Crosby an affordable option for a Dallas team ready to make a run.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images