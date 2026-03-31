Dallas Cowboys' Maxx Crosby Trade Pursuit Gets Clarity From Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys took a swing at Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby prior to the start of the new league year, but came up empty. Dallas watched the Raiders ship Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, before the NFL world was rocked by news that the trade fell apart because of a failed physical.

Dallas made several trade offers for Crosby, including a package of the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and a 2027 second-rounder, but it wasn't enough to beat out the Ravens' two first-round picks. Ultimately, it didn't matter, and Crosby is back in Las Vegas.

But could the Cowboys make another run at Crosby as the search for another pass rusher continues? Don't count on it.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided some clarity on Dallas' pursuit of the two-time All-Pro, and essentially squashed any dreams that the team may have had about pulling off another post-draft heist like they were able to do last season with George Pickens.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones said, "I don’t anticipate revisiting that situation. Is it possible? Yes."

The first part of Jones' statements are usually true, before they are followed up with some false hope. It's the more tame version of, "We will explore all options, and are willing to bust the budget." Does Dallas consider all options? Of course. Does the team bow out when the price is too steep? HIstorically, yes.

Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 10 sacks in 15 games before his campaign was cut short due to injury and meniscus surgery, which ultimately led to the Ravens trade falling through.

There is no denying a player of Crosby's caliber would immediately improve the Dallas defense, but don't count on Jones making that level of splash when the team is looking to get younger under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas' most realistic approach to improving at EDGE is using one of their two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, which they were unwilling to part ways with to land Crosby before the season began.