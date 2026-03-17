Cowboys Trade for Rashan Gary Dubbed NFL’s Most Head-Scratching Move

In need of help on the edge, the Dallas Cowboys landed Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Gary gives them a strong presence off the edge, capable of playing against the run and pass. He instantly becomes their top EDGE rusher and should help the entire defense improve due to his ability to disrupt the pocket.

Still, his addition hasn't been universally praised. Critics believe the Cowboys should have gone for a different player, with ESPN's Ben Solak naming it "the most head-scratching" move of the offseason.

"The Cowboys trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary. I don't mind the fit for Gary in the Cowboys' defense. He's a bulky edge rusher on a team that needs more run-stuffing power. But the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Gary's deal, which will average out at a $19.5 million cap hit over the next two seasons," Solak wrote.

"Was that really necessary when Boye Mafe and Bradley Chubb signed close to that amount? When Jonathan Greenard, a similarly strong run defender with a far better pass rush profile, was also available via trade? I'm surprised Dallas chose this option in a rich class of free agent edge rushers."

Rashan Gary's new contract should alleviate concerns

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One thing that has changed since the Cowboys added Gary is the salary. While Solak is correct that he had a deal which would have averaged $19.5 million in 2026 and 2027, Gary actually took a pay cut. He will now make $32 million over the next two seasons.

His cap hit, however, will be far less than that. As part of his new deal, Gary will have a cap number of just $5.44 million in 2026 and $8.24 million in 2027.

That means the only real issue is the draft compensation, but that shouldn't be a concern either. Exchanging a fourth-round pick for a former Pro Bowl player who fills a massive need isn't a bad move.

Sure, they could have targeted Boye Mafe or Bradley Chubb, but Mafe isn't nearly as accomplished as Gary, and Chubb comes with serious injury concerns. In the end, the Cowboys felt it was better to send a mid-round pick to ensure there was no bidding war, and they landed a player who even Solak admits is a strong fit.

There shouldn't be anything "head-scratching" about that.