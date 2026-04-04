Cowboys Dubbed Landing Spot For 10-time Pro Bowl EDGE With 132 Career Sacks

The Dallas Cowboys have made some strides toward improving their defense this offseason, but as owner and general manager Jerry Jones admitted, there is still more work to be done.

Some of that work includes adding another edge rusher, a position that still has question marks despite the trade with the Green Bay Packers for Pro Bowler Rashan Gary earlier this offseason.

And, to be quite honest, Gary himself is a question mark after did his best David Copperfield impression and disappeared in the second half of last season, hence Green Bay's willingness to unload him to Dallas.

Cowboys connected to Cameron Jordan

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New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In an article naming possible landing spots for New Orleans Saints legend and edge rusher, Cam Jordan, Saints on SI's Zach Pressnell pegged the Cowboys as one of them.

"The Dallas Cowboys could be a fit for Jordan, too. After trading Micah Parsons last season, they haven't quite recovered. They were seemingly in on Maxx Crosby, but nothing ever came of it," Pressnell said.

"As a result, they could pivot to the more affordable Jordan in an attempt to open their Super Bowl window a bit wider this season. It could make sense. The fact that Jordan isn't likely to land a big deal makes it even more realistic," he added.

It's hard to fathom Jordan playing in another uniform after he has spent the past 15 seasons with the Saints, but the franchise legend has made it clear he isn't afraid to move on.

"Of course, I'd love to be in New Orleans, but at the same time, if the cents doesn't make sense, then we have to find our own path," Jordan said of possibly leaving the Saints in 2026.

A bounce-back 2025 season

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan's career looked to be winding down in 2023 and 2024, but the 36-year old exploded for 10.5 sacks last season, which was his first double-digit sack campaign since 2021.

In the three years before his impressive 2025 showing, Jordan had tallied just 14.5 sacks, including four in 2024 and two in 2023. There's clearly still some juice left in the bottle, and the Cowboys should be looking to get one last cup.

Assuming he can recreate or even come close to recreating what he did last season, Jordan would amount to a sizeable upgrade considering nobody on Dallas' roster had more than 8.5 sacks during the 2025 campaign.

Spotrac projects a one-year, $6.7 million deal for Jordan, which is well within the range the Cowboys can afford, and a one-year deal with Jordan would not preclude Dallas from taking an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft.