Cowboys Receive Harsh Grade for 2025 NFL Trade Deadline Moves

With a stellar offense and struggling defense, the Dallas Cowboys decided to get aggressive at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

First, they added linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, giving up a seventh-round pick for the veteran linebacker. Next, they sent Mazi Smith, a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2026 to the New York Jets for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Both moves made sense at the time and the Cowboys showed some life with three consecutive wins. Things fell apart after that, however, with Dallas going 1-4 in their final five games. Now with the season behind us, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay revisits these trades and gave the Cowboys an unfavorable grade for each.

Quinnen Williams trade gets passing grade, but not by much

Dallas Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams walks off the field with trainers after an injury against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams helped the pass defense improve, but Kay says the trade was a desperate one. He gave the Cowboys a C+ for the move, but praised the Jets, giving them an A.

”Dallas' move reeked of desperation at the time and didn't pan out the way team brass likely planned. The Cowboys' postseason hopes were quickly slipping away due to a 3-5-1 record in early November, with the defense playing particularly poorly at that point in the campaign,” Kay wrote.

“While Williams did help stem the defensive hemorrhaging somewhat, his contributions weren't all too impressive either. During his seven games with the organization, the four-time Pro Bowler only recorded 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.”

This grade feels unfair since it seems Williams is being penalized for the poor defensive play. His individual performance was solid, and if he continues to play at that level, this grade will improve.

Logan Wilson trade was graded even lower

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Adding Logan Wilson for a seventh round pick felt like the right gamble for Dallas, but it didn’t pan out. That’s why Kay gives them a D+, while handing the Bengals a B.

”Wilson continued to regress during his time in Dallas and failed to crack the starting lineup. In his seven games with the club, he only recorded 24 tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble,” Kay wrote.

“Considering he had tallied 46 tackles, four pass defenses and a fumble recovery in eight games with Cincinnati in the first half of 2025, it's safe to say that Wilson was a clear miss for the Cowboys.”

Wilson has already been released, so he won’t be able to redeem himself. Thankfully, Dallas didn’t surrender much, because this move didn’t give them much.